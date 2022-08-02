An abducted 12-year-old found walking down a rural road in Alabama precipitated a jarring discovery, leading authorities to the mobile home where she was being held captive and two decomposing bodies.The girl, whose name hasn’t been released by police, had allegedly been abducted by Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, on 24 July. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at a news conference that the accused kidnapper had been arrested and was being held for three counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of abuse of corpse.The child was reportedly found ambling...

DADEVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO