Cases of several tick-borne diseases surged again in Maine last year, according to a new report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of confirmed or probable cases of Lyme disease increased 35 percent in Maine year-over-year, with 1,508 new infections reported in the state in 2021. While that’s less than the 2,174 new cases reported in 2019, the Maine CDC noted that the number of actual cases could be more than 10 times higher based on federal estimates. And the agency said changes to the way Lyme disease is reported and tracked by the state starting this year could result in significant jump in new cases – perhaps as much as 50 to 100 percent increase – moving forward because they will be based on lab results alone.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO