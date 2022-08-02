Read on www.mainepublic.org
Most of Maine is experiencing severe or moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions
The U.S. Drought Monitor is now reporting that all Maine counties, except Aroostook, are experiencing severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions. The Department of Environmental Protection says water levels in many streams, rivers, lakes and ponds are at levels below the August median level and have been for a month. The state says these waterways cannot legally be used for irrigation without DEP approval. Bill Sheehan, Director for the Northern Region of the Department of Environmental Protection, says this is the third year in a row Maine has experienced drought conditions and farmers need to start thinking about long-term solutions due to climate change.
Cases of Lyme, other tick-borne disease surge again in Maine
Cases of several tick-borne diseases surged again in Maine last year, according to a new report from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of confirmed or probable cases of Lyme disease increased 35 percent in Maine year-over-year, with 1,508 new infections reported in the state in 2021. While that’s less than the 2,174 new cases reported in 2019, the Maine CDC noted that the number of actual cases could be more than 10 times higher based on federal estimates. And the agency said changes to the way Lyme disease is reported and tracked by the state starting this year could result in significant jump in new cases – perhaps as much as 50 to 100 percent increase – moving forward because they will be based on lab results alone.
Heat advisory for much of Maine through Thursday evening
A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday from the southern interior of York County to northern Penobscot County. The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity in calculating a "feels like" temperature, will be in the upper nineties. That increases the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Dozens of pets rescued from Alfred home now up for adoption
Several animal shelters in Maine are putting pets up for adoption from the more than 50 that were seized from a home in Alfred last spring. State animal welfare agents investigated the home in April after receiving complaints. Both the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland and the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk helped with the removal and subsequent medical treatment of the pets for issues ranging from parasites, dehydration, and malnutrition.
Rural Mainers with opioid use disorder face barriers to treatment as demand increases
As the number of Mainers grappling with opioid use disorder has increased during the pandemic, access to treatment has not, especially in rural areas. That's according to a new report from the University of Southern Maine, in partnership with the University of Vermont. The report surveyed health providers and people...
NOAA tidal flooding forecast steady for now, but dramatic increases expected in coming decades
An outlook issued Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration suggests coastal flooding in the coming year will be on par with the last. But rising sea levels are expected to bring dramatic increases in tidal flooding over the next few decades. Portland's Bayside and Old Port are just...
