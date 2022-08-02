Illinois Home Has a Medieval Secret Lair Hiding In The Basement

Read on wrkr.com
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
Pizza Bella Relocating to Old Zimmer Hardware Store
The pizzeria will also add Italian ice and soft serve to the menu
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Custom Lincolnwood MCM With Living Room Surprise Listed for $729K
At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor. But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace. Her name is...
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
valpo.life
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
oakpark.com
Beware the Ides of August
When is the next Outrage Festival? Grief Glorification Week? Horror Hullaballoo? It was about six weeks between Uvalde and Highland Park, so maybe we should all stay home on Aug. 15, which is six weeks after Highland Park. I have a feeling gun-crazed shooters notice stuff like that. But that’s only a feeling.
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
dupageforest.org
Hidden History of the East Farm Barn
Looking at the east side of St. James Farm today, visitors might not fully appreciate the transformation it has gone through over the years. Let’s turn back the clock to the early 1900s, when this locale was a private family farm, to get a better view of its past.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A bakery faced harassment for a kid-friendly drag show. Now, officials are threatening to fine the owner
CHICAGO — A bakery that faced harassment and vandalism after advertising for a family-friendly drag show is now being threatened with code violations if it hosts any future events, according to a letter sent from the far northwest suburb to the bakery’s owner. The letter was sent to...
What is that giant circular tower in Vernon Hills? Sarah Jindra finds out.
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — WGN Skycam 9 spotted a giant circular structure when flying over Vernon Hills recently— and it raised the question: WHAT IS THAT?. Turns out, the tower is actually a navigational aid for pilots. Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra met with an FAA expert who explained.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
chicagostarmedia.com
Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!
Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
WGNtv.com
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
Supermarket News
Wedding bells to ring in Aldi’s aisles
It will be a marriage made in Aldi. In a novel marketing campaign by Aldi U.S., couples ready to tie the knot are invited to enter a contest to exchange their vows during a wedding surrounded by up to 50 friends and family at the Aldi Insights Center, the retailer’s model store at its headquarters in Batavia, Ill.
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
The largest city in the Midwest, and the third most populous in the country, Chicago is a beacon of culture and commerce in the nation's flatlands. In 1950, 3.6 million people—or 2% of the nation's population—called the Windy City home. Unfortunately, as is the case for many of America's biggest cities, suburbanization had a decidedly negative effect on it, and by the end of the decade, Chicago was facing a steep decline in population and prosperity.
Comments / 0