ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Yardbarker

Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos' leading receiver,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dolphins
AthlonSports.com

Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical

The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1

When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?

The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Heat linked to former All-NBA big man

The Miami Heat could be trying to help compensate for the loss of 37-year-old PJ Tucker by bringing in [checks notes] … another 37-year-old. Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke recently with an unnamed NBA executive who indicated that the Heat may be a potential landing spot for veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains unsigned in free agency.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Broncos RB Damarea Crockett Lost for Season with Torn ACL

Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett will miss the 2022 season after sustaining a torn ACL amid Tuesday's training camp practice. Crockett broke the news on his verified Twitter account. "Unfortunately I just found out that I'll be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL today during practice," he...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing

Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos lose Tim Patrick for rest of season with ACL

The Denver Broncos have lost a big weapon on offense after Tim Patrick went down in training camp on Tuesday. The AFC West is expected to be more competitive than perhaps ever before in 2022 with the way that every single team went all-in on roster construction this offseason. On Tuesday, however, the Denver Broncos suffered a big loss to those competitive hopes when they watched wide receiver Tim Patrick go down with an unfortunate ACL injury.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy