Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB
When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season. Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought...
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Ross to blame but Flores keeps damaging Dolphins. And cap, QB, draft fallout of discipline
A six-pack of thoughts, notes and reaction in the wake of the NFL docking the Dolphins a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, and disciplining Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal for tampering twice with Tom Brady and once with Sean Payton:
WR Hykeem Williams Impressed by Miami Hurricanes' New Staff
Top-ranked 2023 WR Hykeem Williams updates his recruitment at Broward County's high school media day.
Broncos Urged to Sign Free-Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
In the wake of the season-ending ACL injury to starting wide receiver Tim Patrick, all eyes are on Denver Broncos HQ to see if the team might look outside the roster for possible replacements. If Denver were to look off-roster, the first name that comes to mind, for many, is...
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Shepherd takes the roster spot that opened up when the Broncos' leading receiver,...
Mike McDaniel’s strong response to Preston Williams complaining about lack of ‘opportunity’ with Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not one bit bothered by Preston Williams’ recent cryptic tweet hinting that he’s not getting enough opportunities to prove himself with the team. On Monday, Williams went viral after tweeting “just want opportunity” with the hashtag #smh that means “shaking my...
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NFL training camp updates 2022: Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones shine through the air
The quarterbacks were the story at camps Tuesday. New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield hit on a electric deep ball that got fans talking. The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts had his most impressive day so far, and the Joneses -- the New York Giants' Daniel Jones and the New England Patriots' Mac Jones -- logged encouraging days for their teams.
In Roob's Observations: What kind of camp is Hurts really having?
The truth about Jalen Hurts, one position that still concerns me and revised expectations of Jordan Davis. Here’s my 10 random Eagles observations from the first week of training camp:. 1. There’s been so much nonsense written and said about Jalen Hurts since the start of training camp —...
Heat linked to former All-NBA big man
The Miami Heat could be trying to help compensate for the loss of 37-year-old PJ Tucker by bringing in [checks notes] … another 37-year-old. Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney spoke recently with an unnamed NBA executive who indicated that the Heat may be a potential landing spot for veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who remains unsigned in free agency.
Examining the Raiders' First Unofficial Depth Chart
The Las Vegas Raiders released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.
Broncos RB Damarea Crockett Lost for Season with Torn ACL
Denver Broncos running back Damarea Crockett will miss the 2022 season after sustaining a torn ACL amid Tuesday's training camp practice. Crockett broke the news on his verified Twitter account. "Unfortunately I just found out that I'll be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL today during practice," he...
Deshaun Watson appeal will proceed on paper only, with no hearing
Now that the NFL has appealed the Deshaun Watson decision to the NFL, what happens next?. The Personal Conduct Policy and the relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement lay out the next steps. Here’e the relevant language of the Personal Conduct Policy: “Such appeals will be: (i) processed on...
Steelers Fans May Get Their Kenny Pickett Wish Sooner Than Expected Based on a Troubling Mitch Trubisky Report
Kenny Pickett may take over the starting QB job earlier than expected. The post Steelers Fans May Get Their Kenny Pickett Wish Sooner Than Expected Based on a Troubling Mitch Trubisky Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Broncos lose Tim Patrick for rest of season with ACL
The Denver Broncos have lost a big weapon on offense after Tim Patrick went down in training camp on Tuesday. The AFC West is expected to be more competitive than perhaps ever before in 2022 with the way that every single team went all-in on roster construction this offseason. On Tuesday, however, the Denver Broncos suffered a big loss to those competitive hopes when they watched wide receiver Tim Patrick go down with an unfortunate ACL injury.
Ron Rivera calls out Washington Commanders players for ‘screwing around’ during practice
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera knows the value of practice reps in training camp and how important it is
