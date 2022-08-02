2022 college football breakthrough and bounce-back candidates

Read on www.espn.com
Where is Baylor in College Football America Top 30?
The Bears have a new full-time starting quarterback in Blake Shapen and is seeking to defend its Big 12 Championship
mikefarrellsports.com
Michigan and the Gap of Landing the 5-star Quarterback
Why hasn’t Jim Harbaugh landed the elite Quarterback in Ann Arbor?. Back in school, many of us were tasked with reading Herman Melville’s classic novel, Moby Dick. Not to take us down a classic literary route, but quickly, it’s about a man (Ahab) and his obsessive quest for revenge against this giant whale named Moby Dick, who bit off part of his leg.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor track shuffles staff, adds new recruit
The Baylor track and field program announced a pair of staff changes on Wednesday. The Bears promoted Stacey Smith to associate head coach and announced the addition of Abbie Fredrick as an assistant coach. Fredrick comes to Waco from Black Hills (S.D.) State University, where she spent the past season....
mikefarrellsports.com
Fact or Fiction: Tampering, Nick Saban, Michigan Recruiting
In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. Duh. Pat Narduzzi is saying what we all know when he says that name, image and likeness rules were “probably” violated over the spring. Narduzzi, who accused Lincoln Riley of tampering when star WR Jordan Addison transferred to USC, feels that the lack of NIL guidelines are leading to black market deals. And of course he’s right. But who’s going to step in and set these guidelines? Only the federal government can do that at this point as programs will deal with massive anti trust lawsuits as will any governing body. The NCAA let the genie out of the bottle here and it’s not going back in. But I do like how outspoken Narduzzi is.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices
Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?
You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it
KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
Seen This List? Over 4,000 Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas
Did you forget about something? Now would be a good time to check. Instead of searching you out, the City of Killeen has decided to give you the chance to take care of business and come to court on your own. Outstanding Arrest Warrants in Killeen, Texas. If you have...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Could Washtenaw County eliminate justice system fines and fees? The work has begun
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County doesn’t want to fund its justice system through fines and fees that can potentially spell financial ruin for families living paycheck-to-paycheck. Officials are now embarking on an effort to eliminate penalties and surcharges associated with the legal system, including booking fees at the...
It Was Fun While It Lasted, But Killeen, Texas Splash Pad Closed Again
When we were literally starting to get our feet wet here in Killeen, Texas, a news release stated that a favorite splash pad that was closed for months and finally reopened in July has to be closed again. However, it's not all bad news. NOT AGAIN, KILLEEN!. That's right -...
KWTX
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, free on bond after his arrest on allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend, can live at home as long as he is not left alone with his son, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s order came in response to...
abc12.com
One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
KWTX
Former Marlin employee files federal lawsuit against former Falls County Sheriff
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A City of Marlin employee who alleges former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman sexually assaulted her two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Scaman and Falls County. The woman is seeking unspecified monetary damages against Scaman, who pleaded no contest in March...
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
KWTX
Dozens show up to Temple council meeting angry, disappointed after Nova contract move
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - There was a lot of back-and-forth in Thursday night in Bell County over three words: diversity, equity and inclusion. Those words brought Temple residents to city hall to voice their anger and disappointment with the city council. This follows a move earlier this week by the...
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
bridgemi.com
Spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium from Wixom plant into Huron River
“Several thousand gallons” of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. The compound has been linked to cancer and other health problems. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice. For the second time in four years, a...
