2022 college football breakthrough and bounce-back candidates

In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. Duh. Pat Narduzzi is saying what we all know when he says that name, image and likeness rules were “probably” violated over the spring. Narduzzi, who accused Lincoln Riley of tampering when star WR Jordan Addison transferred to USC, feels that the lack of NIL guidelines are leading to black market deals. And of course he’s right. But who’s going to step in and set these guidelines? Only the federal government can do that at this point as programs will deal with massive anti trust lawsuits as will any governing body. The NCAA let the genie out of the bottle here and it’s not going back in. But I do like how outspoken Narduzzi is.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO