ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How Kidizenship is helping young citizens express themselves and be heard | Opinion

By Amanda Little
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iq73R_0h1aMw0a00

As a new school year begins, coinciding with a new election season, we’re reminded that the most important participants in our democracy are still too young to vote.

The loudest, and often the most judicious, voices shaping the national conversation today on topics ranging from the fall of Roe v. Wade to climate change and gun control are students in middle and high school.

These young citizens are not old enough to cast ballots on Aug. 4, yet they’re taking to the streets in celebration and protest and, increasingly, they’re wielding their social media feeds as platforms for political messaging.

As a parent and educator, I’ve wondered how we can encourage kids to use their media feeds responsibly, in ways that support rather than challenge civil discourse, and, crucially, how we can best prepare them to become informed and enthusiastic voters when they’re old enough to participate in future elections.

We can start by creatively rethinking civics education inside the classroom — and beyond it.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

Meet young citizens where they are at

Today, only a small minority of American students receive even basic instruction on the fundamentals of our democracy. Recent analysis by the Campaign for the Civic Mission of Schools shows that today America invests, on average, $54 per child for critical STEM curricula in public schools, and no more than 5 cents per student on civics.

Our kids deserve far more robust and well-funded civics curricula inside the classroom – that is certain. A government by the people and for the people cannot survive the people’s ignorance of how it works.

But our kids need more than information, they need to be inspired — by civics-focused media that taps the power and creativity of digital communication tools.

When we meet young citizens where they are, sharing information and elevating their language and artforms in ways that feel natural to them — on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok – their vision for our country can inspire and help unify us.

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

What is Kidizenship?

With support from Vanderbilt University, where I’m a professor of journalism, I founded the Nashville-based organization, Kidizenship , a non-profit, non-partisan media platform for middle and high schoolers that reaches beyond the classroom, merging civics education with creative self-expression and community action.

We’ve launched an online youth civics magazine, WatchUsRise.com , that publishes young voices on civics and politics, along with a series of contests that invite students, ages 8 to 18, to design their own American flags, sing their own anthems, write civic hero stories, make presidential speeches, and document civic action in their communities.

In one of our winning civic hero essays, 17-year-old Briones wrote: “James Baldwin is my civic hero because he exemplifies something I so wholeheartedly believe in: that you can love your country deeply and still be disappointed and angry because of its faults… he has taught me that the beauty of American identity lies both in the multifaceted and singular; the collective and individual; the complicated and straightforward; the perfect and imperfect; the terrible and great.”

Each contest Kidizenship hosts shows us how hopeful this generation is, how discerning, how informed, how inclusive, and how capable they are of healing a divided nation.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Contests help engage young people express their ideas

For our fourth contest, “Sing Your Anthem,” we challenged students nationwide to write a new, original national anthem that describes the America in which they want to live — a song that unifies by celebrating commonalities and inspires a hopeful vision for our future.

First-place winner in the 8-12 year old category, Jeremiah, rapped about our responsibility to one another as citizens through his up-beat original song, Together.  “America, my home/ The land of the free/ But freedom has a charge called responsibility/ I don’t pay it for you/ You don’t pay it for me/ But together we must pay it to preserve our legacy.”

Now, Kidizenship has launched Snap Your Solution, a national photojournalism contest judged by White House photographers Pete Souza and Shealah Craighead, TIME Magazine art director, Katherine Pomerantz, and New York Times photojournalism fellow, Sarahbeth Maney.

Cash prizes of $1,000, $750, and $500, sponsored by the Vanderbilt Project on Unity & American Democracy, will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in two age categories, 8 to 12 and 13 to 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22xxhv_0h1aMw0a00

To participate, students should submit a photograph that depicts positive civic action in their community — from an artist painting a new mural, people participating in a town hall meeting, volunteers working at a local food pantry, to neighbors gathering to help each other out — wherever they see democracy in action, students should snap a photo and email with a short description of 150 to 300 words to Kidizenship at info@kidizenship.com .

The contest will run through Oct. 10; finalists will be announced on Oct. 18 and winners on November 1.For more information about Snap Your Solution! visit Kidizenship at www.kidizenship.com/snap-your-solution

Give young people the foundation to depolarize discourse

There is no doubt that Generation Z is politically precocious. Young citizens today know how to advocate for what they believe in.

Their passion and their talent deserve to be supported by a creative education in democracy—in schools and beyond.

If we give them that foundation, they could be the ones who depolarize American discourse, who restore faith in government, and ensure a robust youth turnout in every election going forward.

Amanda Little is a professor of journalism at Vanderbilt University, a columnist for Bloomberg, and the founder and director of Kidizenship, a media platform for students interested in civics and politics.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Kidizenship is helping young citizens express themselves and be heard | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
psychologytoday.com

How Anti-Racist Activism Affects Interracial Couples, Like Us

This year marks the 54th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that struck down U.S. laws against interracial marriage. Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage we celebrate every year on June 12, had an interracial marriage that changed America, as their love forced a court to rule that "distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry" are "odious to a free people."
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, its rows of soft white feathers fastened in place by a colorful, beaded headband after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. Chief Wilton...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Tampa Bay Times

Crazy white people scare everybody is June letter of the month | Letters

Columnist Jonathan Capehart explains that most Black Americans live in fear of crazy white people, and he defines the crazy aspect as being those willing to do whatever it takes to preserve and enhance white majority and control. It was a good read. I would add that many white people also live in fear of crazy white people. The white supremacists and conspiracy theorists for whom all logic, reason and compassion are absent are the extremes of society and should be a concern to us all.
TAMPA, FL
Cheryl E Preston

Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members

Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Democracy#Express#Stem
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Should America Repeal the Second Amendment?

"I am not naïve and fully understand the power of the Congress, state legislatures and the populace who seminally disagree with any form of gun control. But I submit they are wrong. The only way we can begin to decrease mass killings, suicides and homicides is to implement a comprehensive, rigorous approach to limiting access to guns and enforce national gun control. This must become part of the national psyche. Until we do, the tragedies of Uvalde, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook, among many others, the unacceptable numbers of suicides — 47,500 in 2019 — and the horrific numbers of homicides — 19,141 in 2019 — will continue to haunt all of us and erode the fabric of America." —Victor K. Barbiero.
Daily Mail

Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'

Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
TIME

America Is All Too Happy to Let People Die

Last week, we were told the President of the United States has COVID-19, but it wasn’t a big deal, as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media: “We knew this was going to happen. At some point, everyone is going to get COVID.” Leana Wen, the former health commissioner of Baltimore, chimed in in the Washington Post endorsing Jean-Pierre’s fatalism, adding: “Another key lesson is that it’s inevitable that everyone—even the president of the United States—will be exposed to the coronavirus[…]COVID-19 is a manageable disease for almost everyone, so long as they use the tools available to them.”...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Oklahoma-based tribes say followed rules on Freedmen rights

Leaders and representatives of five Oklahoma-based tribes on Wednesday told a U.S. Senate committee that they have followed treaties and court rulings regarding the citizenship of Freedmen and that the federal government should respect their sovereignty. Freedmen were the freed Black people enslaved by the Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek)...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Smithonian

These Trailblazers Were the Only Women in the Room Where It Happened

A huge percentage of the photographic record of Western culture is incredibly boring: endless large groups of formally dressed, formally arranged men facing the camera. Just look to class pictures from every imaginable school, association, company, office, club, court, government body and political movement (from the revolutionary to the regressive).
PHOTOGRAPHY
joy

Opinion: How does a democracy die? Lessons for the US.

Disclaimer: This content reflects the personal opinions of the author. It is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge and should not be substituted for impartial fact or advice in legal, political, or personal matters.
Newsweek

Lincoln's Greatest Speech Americans Have Never Heard

It was early winter in 1860, and the country was at an inflection point that makes today's divisions seem trivial. It wasn't merely slavery that was on trial. Not quite two decades shy of our first centennial, the Founding Fathers' vision itself hung in the balance. A growing segment of America's population was convinced that the authors of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were fighting to advance the lives of only white men. The founders, a growing chorus of revisionists claimed, had no room in this new nation for Black people.
POLITICS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy