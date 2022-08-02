ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sod Poodles travel to Frisco following split series at home against Corpus Christi

By Shawn Moran, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago
The Amarillo Sod Poodles are hitting the road to take on the Frisco RoughRiders following a split series at home last week against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Even though the record has hovered around the .500 mark, the Sod Poodles offense has continued to surge.

Amarillo outfielder Dominic Canzone was on fire at the plate last week, going 8-for-17 with three home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored. Canzone has hit a home run in six of his last eight games.

Fellow outfielder Jorge Barrosa is 17-for-33 (.515) since the All-Star break and is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Meanwhile, first baseman Leandro Cedeno continue to light it up at the plate and is now up to 21 home runs on the season as he continues to lead the team.

Amarillo owns a 47-49 overall record and is scheduled to face off against Frisco — the affiliate of the Texas Rangers — for the second time this season.

Frisco (51-45) enters the new week coming off of a 4-2 road trip against the Springfield Cardinals.

The Rangers' top-rated prospects that are currently playing for Frisco are right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter (No. 1), second baseman Justin Foscue (No. 4), right-handed pitcher Owen White (No. 6) and utility Dustin Harris (No. 7).

Leiter was drafted in the first round (2nd overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft by Texas out of Vanderbilt. He has a 3-8 record with an ERA of 5.80 and 68 strikeouts in 15 starts this season.

Foscue has a batting average of .279 with six home runs, 45 RBI and 32 runs scored this season. White has a 3-0 record and notched 23 strikeouts in four games at Double-A. Harris has 17 home runs, 66 RBI and 55 runs scored this season.

Frisco is in second place in the Texas League South Division, while the Sod Poodles are sitting fourth.

Amarillo is 21-24 on the road this season while the RoughRiders have gone 21-24 at home.

For results from the contests, visit www.amarillo.com/sports.

This week's series

• Opponent: Frisco RoughRiders

• Schedule: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 6:05 p.m. Sunday

• Where: Riders Field, Frisco

• Records: Sod Poodles 47-49; RoughRiders 51-45

• What to know: Frisco ranks fourth in the Texas League in team batting average (.265) with Amarillo at the top of the charts and leading the league (.278). The Sod Poodles are second in home runs (131) with the RoughRiders in the middle of the pack in sixth (117). Frisco is sixth in runs scored (523) with the Soddies at the top of the league leaderboards (599). The RoughRiders pitching staff ranks fourth in team ERA (4.77) with the Sod Poodles in last-place by a wide margin (6.07).

SOD POODLES STAT LEADERS

HITTING

Average: Dominic Canzone .400; Roby Enriquez .333; Juan Centeno .314

OBP: Dominic Canzone .476; Tristin English .397; Roby Enriquez .387

• Doubles: Eduardo Diaz 21; Jorge Barrosa 19; Leandro Cedeno 14

• Triples: Eduardo Diaz 2; Blaze Alexander, Jorge Barrosa, Juan Centeno, Roby Enriquez, Ti'Quan Forbes, Elvis Peralta, Andy Yerzy 1

• HR: Leandro Cedeno 21; Juan Centeno, Drew Stankiewicz 11; Blaze Alexander, Eduardo Diaz 10

• RBI: Leandro Cedeno 68; Eduardo Diaz 59; Drew Stankiewicz 48

• Runs: Jorge Barrosa 59; Leandro Cedeno 56; Eduardo Diaz 53

PITCHING

• ERA: Mack Lemieux 2.92; Blake Rogers 3.52; Jeff Bain 4.01

• Innings pitched: Brandon Pfaadt 105 1/3; Slade Cecconi 87 2/3; Deyni Olivero 72

• Wins: Jeff Bain 7; Brandon Pfaadt 6; Slade Cecconi 5

• Saves: Blake Rogers 8; Jeff Bain, Blake Workman 2

• Strikeouts: Brandon Pfaadt 144; Slade Cecconi 82; Bryce Jarvis 79

• Walks: Bryce Jarvis 39; Deyni Olivero, Blake Walston 27; Slade Cecconi 22

Sod Poodles Roster moves

July 24: OF Dominic Canzone reinstated from Triple-A Reno IL, transferred to Amarillo

July 24: RHP Ross Carver transferred to Amarillo from High-A Hillsboro

July 24: LHP Andrew Saalfrank transferred to Amarillo from High-A Hillsboro

July 24: INF Jose Curpa transferred to Arizona Complex League Black

July 24: LHP Liu Fuenmayor placed on Development List

July 24: LHP Yorvin Pantoja released

Looking back

TUESDAY, JULY 26

SOD POODLES 5, HOOKS 4

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Dominic Canzone 2-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 RBI; Leandro Cedeno 1-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 1 RBI; Deyni Olivero 5 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 SO

Hooks: C.J. Stubbs 1-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Alex McKenna 1-4, 2 RBI; Julio Robaina 3 IP, 2 H, 3 SO

Highlights: Amarillo jumped out to a 4-2 lead through three innings and the Sod Poodles totaled three home runs in a game where they were out-hit by Corpus Christi (9-8).

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

HOOKS 7, SOD POODLES 2 (F/10)

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Juan Centeno 3-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI; Tim Tawa 2-4; Bryce Jarvis 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO

Hooks: Cesar Salazar 2-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Joe Perez 2-4, 2 RBI; Derek West 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 SO

Highlights: The Hooks scored five runs in the top of the 10th when catcher Cesar Salazar hit a three-run homer that was followed by a two-run blast from designated hitter Edwin Díaz.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

SOD POODLES 15, HOOKS 2

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Ti’Quan Forbes 3-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 6 RBI; Dominic Canzone 3-6, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Kenny Hernandez 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 SO

Hooks: C.J. Stubbs 2-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Jordan Brewer 1-4, 1 RBI; Bryan Arias 1 IP, 1 H, 1 SO

Highlights: Amarillo second baseman Ti’Quan Forbes hit two doubles and a home run to drive-in six runs in a game where the Sod Poodles scored two or more runs in six innings.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

SOD POODLES 8, HOOKS 1 (F/5)

Sod Poodles: Roby Enriquez 2-2, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Drew Stankiewicz 1-2, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI; Blake Walston 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 SO

Hooks: Alex McKenna 1-2, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Jaime Melendez 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Highlights: Amarillo hit three home runs and starting pitcher Blake Walston limited the Hooks to one hit in a game that was limited to five innings due to rain.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

HOOKS 7, SOD POODLES 5

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Eduardo Diaz 2-5, 1 HR, 1 R, 4 RBI; Juan Centeno 3-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Brandon Pfaadt 6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO

Hooks: Justin Dirden 4-4, 1 HR, 3 R, 1 RBI; Jordan Brewer 2-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI; Jose Bravo 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

Highlights: The two teams combined for 24 hits and Corpus Christi ended Amarillo’s two-game win streak.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

HOOKS 13, SOD POODLES 4

Top performers

Sod Poodles: Dominic Canzone 2-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI; Jorge Barrosa 2-4, 1 R; Josh Green 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 SO

Hooks: Wilyer Abreu 2-3, 2 HR, 4 R, 5 RBI; Justin Dirden 3-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Misael Tamarez 4 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 7 SO

Highlights: Corpus Christi scored five runs in the fourth inning and outscored Amarillo 5-0 from the fifth inning on to finish the series with two straight wins.

