Here's what you need to know about changes for Appleton's Mile of Music this week

APPLETON – After a cancellation in 2020 and COVID-related changes in 2021, this year's Mile of Music will look more like the downtown Appleton free original-music festival typically has looked.

But some of the experience from last year has influenced Mile of Music 9, which starts Thursday and runs through Sunday night.

The 2021 festival had more outdoor venues, reduced capacity at some indoor venues, more local performers and fewer acts overall because of a reduced number of musicians touring.

Now, there'll be a return to full-capacity indoor venues and musicians traveling from near and far. But the scope of the event will be similar to last year, Mile of Music co-founder and executive producer Dave Willems said.

"Whereas we had 900 plus sets at Mile 7, we had around ... 600, 650 at Mile 8, we'll have a little over 700 sets this year," Willems said. "But that's less about COVID and more about a comfort zone related to budget, related to how much music people are interested in seeing."

All told, Mile 9 will have 40 venues, indoors and outdoors, and about 210 performers, Willems said.

Here's a rundown of changes what to expect:

Some Mile of Music stages are different

Stage locations are changing slightly this year, Willems said. While Washington Square, on the southeast corner of Oneida and Washington streets, was previously a main stage, no performances will be held there this year because the property has been sold for development.

But there will be main stages at Jones Park, Houdini Plaza, Emmett's Bar and Grill and the Lawrence University lawn, at the corner of College Avenue and Drew Street.

Houdini Plaza has been "the scene of some of Mile of Music's most iconic shows," Willems said, including memorable sets from artists like Dan Rodriguez and Wild Adriatic. Last year, the stage held exclusively acoustic acts in an effort to reduce crowds amid COVID-19 concerns, but the plaza will return this year as a major stage.

These Mile of Music performers could get extra attention

Some of the artists Willems expects to draw large crowds include Austin-based R&B artist Jackie Venson; singer-songwriter Celisse, who recently performed alongside Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival and will be making her Mile of Music debut; and rock guitarist and singer Hannah Wicklund.

Mile 9 will also have the festival's first artists traveling from overseas — singer-songwriter Danni Nicholls and The Black Feathers, both of whom come from the United Kingdom.

The festival will also bring its first artists who sing entirely in Spanish with Dos Santos, a band from Chicago.

Information regarding when and where artists perform are available on Mile of Music's website and the festival's app.

In these Mile of Music spaces, a quiet audience is expected

This year, there will be increased emphasis on Mile of Music's "listening rooms," which are venues in which attendees are asked to stay quiet during the artists' sets, Willems said.

"We're being very obvious about it — if you're coming to this venue, you're expected to listen and to be part of that experience, because there's a lot of our fans who want to go and see an artist, they want to hear their words, they want to hear their stories in between songs," Willems said.

No Mile of Music on a Valley Transit bus this year

Mile of Music's bus venue, which offers a intimate experience for listeners to watch musicians perform inside a moving Valley Transit bus, will not return this year, Willems said, for reasons outside the festival organizers' control.

However, he said attendees can expect the bus to be back for Mile 10.

COVID can still be a personal consideration at Mile of Music

Overall, Willems said Mile of Music will feel similar to how it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers followed CDC guidelines in accordance with Outagamie County's designation as a county with low COVID-19 transmission. With a multitude of outdoor and indoor stages, it allows options for guests with varying degrees of concern for health risks.

Mile of Music organizers are expecting a big crowd this year, as trends around the country see large numbers of people returning to in-person live events.

"People just want to enjoy the outdoors, they want to be back to music and they want to experience it again," Willems said. "But, we say with a word of caution, do so with your own personal safety in mind, what you feel is right for your own situation."

