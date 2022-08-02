Which Appleton-area school district pays teachers the most, on average?

Using data aggregated by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, The Post-Crescent compared 2021-22 school year teacher salaries, fringe benefits and experience for school districts in the Fox Cities — Appleton, Neenah, Menasha, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Little Chute and Hortonville.

Across those seven districts, the average teacher salary is $57,603. On average, Kaukauna pays teachers the most, at just over $61,000 and Hortonville pays the least, at a little over $52,000.

Looking farther south on Interstate 41, teachers in the Oshkosh Area School District make less than than the Fox Cities average, at $55,576. Moving north, Green Bay Area Public School District teachers average a higher salary than the Fox Cities, at $59,439.

In the state's two largest districts, Milwaukee Public Schools and Madison Metropolitan School District teacher' salaries average $66,229 and $62,882, respectively.

Teachers in the Fox Cities have an average of 15 years of experience. Aligning with its highest average salary, Kaukauna has the most experienced teachers, at 16.1 years. Menasha's teachers are the least experienced, at 14.1 years.

Here's a look at the average salary, fringe benefits and experience level of teachers across the Fox Cities, in order of highest average salary to lowest.

How much did Fox Cities teachers make in 2021-22?

Kaukauna Area School District:277 full-time teachers

Salary: $61,996

Fringe benefits: $21,796

Experience 16.1 years

Appleton Area School District:1,043 full-time teachers

Salary: $60,284

Fringe benefits: $23,267

Experience: 15.9 years

Neenah Joint School District:414 full-time teachers

Salary: $58,951

Fringe benefits: $22,327

Experience: 15.4 years

Kimberly Area School District:347 full-time teachers

Salary: $57,423

Fringe benefits: $25,686

Experience: 15 years

Menasha Joint School District:272 full-time teachers

Salary: $56,334

Fringe benefits: $26,552

Experience: 14.1 years

Little Chute Area School District:112 full-time teachers

Salary: $55,344

Fringe benefits: $23,803

Experience: 14.6 years

Hortonville Area School District:289 full-time teachers

Salary: $52,893

Fringe benefits: $25,220

Experience: 14.4 years

What salary increases will Fox Cities teachers get in 2022-23?

Wisconsin teachers' unions cannot negotiate for raises higher than annual inflation, as measured by the state Department of Revenue — a limitation set by Act 10 when it passed in 2011.

Typically, this means teachers' unions are negotiating for less than 2% raises, but this year's maximum rate exceeded that, at 4.7%. Some districts across the state approved a full 4.7% raise, including Milwaukee Public Schools, Oshkosh and Green Bay.

In the Fox Cities, only one district — Little Chute — approved the maximum raise. However, Neenah approved an additional 1-2% raise if the district receives "Exceeds Expectation" marks on its report card from the state.

Hortonville is offering a $750 retention bonus to all staff that start and end the year with the district. The amount will be prorated for part-time staff, Tamie Neilson, district administrative assistant, told The Post-Crescent.

Here's a look at wage increases approved by each district, in order of highest percentage increase to lowest.

Little Chute: 4.7%

Kaukauna: 4%

Kimberly: 4%

Menasha: 3.8%

Appleton: 3.6%

Hortonville: 3%

Neenah: 3%

