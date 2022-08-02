ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Here's a guide to drive-in movie theaters in Wisconsin, and a look at the history of outdoor theaters here

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Za05_0h1aMh0v00

Wisconsin was a little late to the drive-in movie theater party. But we've never completely left.

In fact, half of the drive-ins that are still in operation in the state opened in the 21st century.

Below is a guide to the 10 drive-in movie theaters still operating in Wisconsin. Most are open from around Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

But first, a little history of drive-in movie theaters in Wisconsin, spurred by a reader's question to What the Wisconsin — the place where we take on questions large and small about our state, our communities and the people in them.

The history of Wisconsin's drive-in theaters, from boom to bust to brief COVID-era resurgence

That story starts in Brookfield.

The state's first drive-in theater, called simply the Drive-In, opened on the site of a former dog track on the south side of Blue Mound Road, west of Moorland Road in what was then the Town of Brookfield, on June 18, 1940. Its debut was more than seven years after the opening of the nation's first drive-in, in Camden, New Jersey.

Later renamed the Bluemound Drive-In, the Brookfield outdoor theater was the Milwaukee area's only drive-in until 1948, when the 41 Twin Outdoor opened in Franklin.

As it did in the rest of the country, the drive-in really took off in Wisconsin in the 1950s. By 1954, according to reports in the Journal Sentinel archives, the Milwaukee area had as many as 20 outdoor theaters. Across Wisconsin, by 1955, there were 54 drive-ins.

By the 1960s, some of them were busy enough to be open year-round — quite a feat, considering Wisconsin weather. (In their newspaper listings, drive-ins like the Bluemound or the 59 Outdoor in Waukesha promised "in-car heaters.")

But by the 1970s, the rise of the multiplex and expanding commercial development helped make drive-in properties more valuable as real estate sites than movie theater locations.

The Bluemound Drive-In, the state's first, closed in 1981 and was developed as office and commercial space a couple of years later. The 41 Twin, the Milwaukee area's last traditional drive-in, closed after the 2001 season.

By March 2020, the number of drive-in movie theaters nationwide had sunk from around 4,000 in 1958 to 321, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

A handful of drive-in theaters around Wisconsin hung on. And, in the past couple of decades, a few new ones, including the Chilton Twilight Drive-In Theater and the Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre in Jefferson, started up or revived older drive-in properties.

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic — with social distancing a key safety consideration — a few pop-up drive-ins turned up around the state.

Some of these pop-ups were set up in parking lots outside existing theaters, like at Marcus Theatres' Majestic Cinema in Brookfield; others were in lots outside other attractions, like the Duck Pond Drive-In set up outside the home stadium for the the Madison Mallards, the collegiate summer baseball league team, and the Milky Way Drive-In, built in the parking lot outside the Milwaukee Milkmen's home ballpark in Franklin. Most of them shut down after 2020; the Milky Way continues with a schedule that runs into October.

Drive-in movie theaters in southeastern Wisconsin

Milky Way Drive-In

Where: 7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin (in Ballpark Commons)

Opened: 2020

What does it show?: Mostly second-run and older movies; double-features on Thursdays

How many screens?: 1

When is it open?: When the Milwaukee Milkmen baseball team isn’t playing in adjacent Franklin Field (the drive-in is set up in the ballpark’s parking lot), with movies showing into October

Info: milkywaydrivein.com

Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre

Where: W6423 Highway 18, Jefferson (at Highways 18 and 89)

Opened: 1953; reopened in 2000

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 1

When is it open?: Wednesday-Sunday

Info: highway18.com

Drive-in movie theaters in northwestern Wisconsin

Stardust Drive-In Theater

Where: 995 22nd St., Chetek (about two hours east of Minneapolis)

Opened: 2008

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 2

When is it open?: Thursday-Sunday

Info: stardustdriveinmovie.com

Drive-in movie theaters in northeastern Wisconsin (including Fox Valley and Door County)

Chilton Twilight Drive-In Theater

Where: 1255 E. Chestnut St. (Highway 57), Chilton

Opened: 2011

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 1

When is it open?: Wednesday-Sunday

Info: getreelcinemas.com/chilton-drive-in

Field of Scenes Outdoor Theater

Where: N3712 Highway 55, Freedom

Opened: 2003

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 2

When is it open?: Thursday-Saturday

Info: fieldofscenes.biz

Skyway Drive-In

Where: 3475 Highway 42, Fish Creek

Opened: 1950

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 1

When is it open?: Daily

Info: doorcountydrivein.com

Moonlight Drive-In

Where: 1494 E. Green Bay St., Shawano

Opened: 2000

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 1

When is it open?: Open daily

Info: shawanocinema.com/#outdoortheater

Drive-in movie theaters in southwestern Wisconsin (including Wisconsin Dells)

Big Sky Drive-In Theatre

Where: N9199 Winnebago Road, Wisconsin Dells

Opened: 1950

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 2

When is it open?: Daily

Info: bigskydrivein.com

Sky-Vu Drive-In

Where: N1936 Highway 69, Monroe

Opened: 1954

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 1

When is it open?: Thursday-Sunday

Info: goetzskyvu.com/SKY-VU/SKY-VU_HOME.html

Starlite 14 Drive-In

Where: U.S. Highway 14 East, Richland Center

Opened: 1952

What does it show?: New releases

How many screens?: 1

When is it open?: Friday-Saturday

Info: richlandmovies.com

What's What the Wisconsin?

Is there something about Milwaukee or Wisconsin that's been puzzling you? We've got experts who know how to find answers to even the smallest (and sometimes the most interesting) questions. When we can, we'll answer with stories. Submit your question below or at bit.ly/whatthewisconsin.

Contact Chris Foran at chris.foran@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @cforan12.

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide Music at the Wisconsin State Fair

We asked around to find out, which shows are must-sees at this year’s State Fair. THE WISCONSIN STATE FAIR is about more than food on a stick and cream puffs. It also has a lot to offer in terms of music. “We have retro, we have throwback, we have classics, we have pop, we have a little bit of everything,” State Fair spokesperson Tess A. Kerksen says. Here are her top picks this year, all at the free Bank Five Nine Amphitheater.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Wisconsin?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The short answer to the question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Wisconsin" is actually a maybe. With much more limits and guidelines compared to other states that you need to follow, Wisconsin makes it harder to bury a pet.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookfield, WI
Government
Brookfield, WI
Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
Brookfield, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Shawano, WI
City
Chilton, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
cwbradio.com

Three New Transmission Lines Will Cross Wisconsin

(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three new transmission lines that are estimated to cost around $2.2 billion will cross through Wisconsin under a large expansion approved by the Midwest grid operator that’s designed to facilitate the clean energy transition. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, the board...
WISCONSIN STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS 58

Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Drive In Theater#History Of Wisconsin#Theaters#Labor Day Weekend#Linus Business#Business Industry#Journal Sentinel
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Teacher shortages face NE Wisconsin school districts

WFRV – Teacher shortages have been impacting school districts across the country, and the same can be said for schools in northeast Wisconsin. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks said interest in the education career field is dwindling. Fairbanks added, “Overtime, more and more responsibilities have been placed upon teachers. It’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WEAU-TV 13

DNR begins sales for Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Aug. 15

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is beginning to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations prior to the start of the hunting season. Starting Aug. 15, these bonus authorizations will be available through the Go Wild license portal and select license sale locations. Formerly known as...
WISCONSIN STATE
MIX 108

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Angler Reels In Heaviest Salmon in Nearly 30 Years

Brian Sollars of East Bethel, Minnesota, found out why Lake Michigan is Wisconsin’s most-targeted body of water July 31 aboard Midnight, an Algoma-based charter-fishing boat. Sollars’ first fish that day escaped, but a second chance produced a 44-inch, 40.40-pound Chinook salmon – thought to be the heaviest on a...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin

If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy