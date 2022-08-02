Richard Madeley interviews Lioness Chloe Kelly

Related
Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation
Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Serena Williams' Daughter Hilariously Hot Dogs It In Soccer Video
Olympia showed off some fancy footwork at an Angel City FC game.
Naomi Judd’s daughters Ashley, Wynonna not named in will, are reportedly listed as beneficiaries of trust
Details of Naomi Judd’s will, which was filed in Tennessee in May, have surfaced. The legendary country singer, who died by suicide April 30 at the age of 76, named her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate in legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Fox News Anchor Brian Kilmeade Shames Beyoncé, Calls Her 'More Vile Than Ever'
Kilmeade said Beyoncé's new album contained "X-rated" lyrics and shamed her for "dancing around" while "barely dressed."
Chrissy Teigen Announces She's Pregnant Again, Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post
After losing a child two years ago, the model said she breathes "a sigh of relief" every day she hears the heartbeat.
'Stranger Things' Actor Jamie Campbell Bower Reads Lizzo Lyrics In Vecna Voice On 'Fallon'
The actor said he studied horror films for Vecna voice inspiration and "it took a few months to get it right."
Cringey Tweets About Hookups Gone Wrong
"straight men have no concept of ambient lighting, i hooked up with a man with overhead lights you could perform surgery under"
Mock the Week: Dara Ó Briain issues scathing response to Andrew Neil who said show ‘deserved’ to be axed
Mock the Week star Dara Ó Briain has hit back at Andrew Neil after the broadcaster appeared to suggest that the panel show “deserved to be cancelled”.It was announced on Tuesday (2 August) that Mock the Week is coming to an end at the BBC after 17 years to “create room for new shows”.The satirical panel show first aired in 2005 with Ó Briain as host and has remained on BBC Two for 21 seasons.News of its cancellation has been met with criticism from fans of the long-running show. Neil, however, appeared to support the BBC’s decision to axe...
ITV to air documentary about disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris
Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris will be the subject of an ITV documentary titled Hiding In Plain Sight.The two-part special will tell the story of his rise and fall through interviews with his victims, the police who investigated him and colleagues who worked alongside him.The Australian-born entertainer, a family favourite for decades, was jailed for five years and nine months in 2014 and released on licence in May 2017.Made by TV production company Optomen, Hiding In Plain Sight will document his “public persona of a non-threatening eccentric who was devoted to his wife while revealing that actually, within the industry,...
Tucker Defends George Floyd’s Murderer
More than two years after George Floyd’s murder, Tucker Carlson is still trying to find someone other than the killer to blame.
Kevin Bacon Talks 'They/Them' Return To Camp Slasher Horror
“This is a scary movie,” Bacon told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."
Tim Westwood: Independent barrister to review BBC’s handling of DJ allegations
A prominent barrister has been appointed to lead an independent investigation into the BBC’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against DJ Tim Westwood.Gemma White QC has been appointed by the broadcaster to head up the six-month probe in order to “fully examine what was known about concerns regarding Tim Westwood’s conduct during his time with the BBC”.Following accusations by several women of misconduct and predatory behaviour, the 64-year-old – who strongly denies any wrongdoing – stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April, nine years after leaving the BBC.The BBC has said it is willing to include...
BBC should have further explored issues raised about Tim Westwood – report
The BBC should have further explored issues raised about radio DJ Tim Westwood during his time at the broadcaster, an internal review into allegations of sexual misconduct has concluded.The corporation has now appointed an independent barrister to lead a broader review to “fully examine” his conduct during the two decades he spent working there.It comes as police are believed to be investigating sexual assault allegations against Westwood going back four decades.The DJ, who has not been named as a suspect by the Metropolitan Police, has previously been accused of a string of sexual assaults against women and has denied any...
Alex Jones Shaken
Alex Jones was stunned in court after his legal team accidentally sent over two years worth of his text messages to plaintiff’s side.
Sydney Morning Herald slips up on shape of water ‘nonsense’ | Weekly Beast
Sunday Life story about the health benefits of ‘structured water’ is withdrawn over conflict of interest. Plus: the Tele’s true love
Poor Cat Bombs In 'Tonight Show' Pet Segment And Gets Zinged By Jimmy Fallon
Leo was no cool cat when it came time to perform on “The Tonight Show” Monday. (Watch the video below.) His human from Hamilton, Ontario, told host Jimmy Fallon that Leo not only taught himself to play guitar and fetch, but teaches people to do the same. But...
