Richard Madeley interviews Lioness Chloe Kelly

By HuffPost Video
 2 days ago

The Independent

Mock the Week: Andy Parsons says panel show should be ‘put to bed’ after BBC cancellation

Mock the Week should be “put to bed” rather than moved to a new channel after being cancelled by the BBC, comedian Andy Parsons has said.On Tuesday (2 August), it was announced that the BBC had called time on the satirical panel show after 17 years and 21 series “in order to create room for new shows”.A producer for the show said that the team was “naturally hugely disappointed that Mock the Week is coming to an end”, adding: “[We] hope that we will be able to resurface somewhere some day in the future.”While creator Dan Petterson subsequently suggested...
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Richard Madeley
Chloe Kelly
The Independent

Mock the Week: Dara Ó Briain issues scathing response to Andrew Neil who said show ‘deserved’ to be axed

Mock the Week star Dara Ó Briain has hit back at Andrew Neil after the broadcaster appeared to suggest that the panel show “deserved to be cancelled”.It was announced on Tuesday (2 August) that Mock the Week is coming to an end at the BBC after 17 years to “create room for new shows”.The satirical panel show first aired in 2005 with Ó Briain as host and has remained on BBC Two for 21 seasons.News of its cancellation has been met with criticism from fans of the long-running show. Neil, however, appeared to support the BBC’s decision to axe...
The Independent

ITV to air documentary about disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris

Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris will be the subject of an ITV documentary titled Hiding In Plain Sight.The two-part special will tell the story of his rise and fall through interviews with his victims, the police who investigated him and colleagues who worked alongside him.The Australian-born entertainer, a family favourite for decades, was jailed for five years and nine months in 2014 and released on licence in May 2017.Made by TV production company Optomen, Hiding In Plain Sight will document his “public persona of a non-threatening eccentric who was devoted to his wife while revealing that actually, within the industry,...
The Independent

Tim Westwood: Independent barrister to review BBC’s handling of DJ allegations

A prominent barrister has been appointed to lead an independent investigation into the BBC’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against DJ Tim Westwood.Gemma White QC has been appointed by the broadcaster to head up the six-month probe in order to “fully examine what was known about concerns regarding Tim Westwood’s conduct during his time with the BBC”.Following accusations by several women of misconduct and predatory behaviour, the 64-year-old – who strongly denies any wrongdoing – stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April, nine years after leaving the BBC.The BBC has said it is willing to include...
The Independent

BBC should have further explored issues raised about Tim Westwood – report

The BBC should have further explored issues raised about radio DJ Tim Westwood during his time at the broadcaster, an internal review into allegations of sexual misconduct has concluded.The corporation has now appointed an independent barrister to lead a broader review to “fully examine” his conduct during the two decades he spent working there.It comes as police are believed to be investigating sexual assault allegations against Westwood going back four decades.The DJ, who has not been named as a suspect by the Metropolitan Police, has previously been accused of a string of sexual assaults against women and has denied any...
HuffPost

Alex Jones Shaken

Alex Jones was stunned in court after his legal team accidentally sent over two years worth of his text messages to plaintiff’s side.
