Richard Madeley interviews Lioness Chloe Kelly

A prominent barrister has been appointed to lead an independent investigation into the BBC’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against DJ Tim Westwood.Gemma White QC has been appointed by the broadcaster to head up the six-month probe in order to “fully examine what was known about concerns regarding Tim Westwood’s conduct during his time with the BBC”.Following accusations by several women of misconduct and predatory behaviour, the 64-year-old – who strongly denies any wrongdoing – stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April, nine years after leaving the BBC.The BBC has said it is willing to include...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO