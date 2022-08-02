ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Tucked in a fortress of trees, Road America is working to maintain the natural beauty of America’s ‘national park of speed.’

By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 2 days ago
ELKHART LAKE - Tucked within a fortress of trees, race cars speed through the Road America track, their engines buzzing louder and louder with each approaching turn.

The ground shakes as they get close and quickly zoom past. But when they're gone, the soft rustling of trees can be heard overhead.

Wanting to maintain the natural beauty of America's "national park of speed," John Ewert, communications director for Road America, said Road America is always looking for more ways to be environmentally conscious.

Keeping with the natural landscape

Unique to the Road America grounds, with its tree coverage and rolling hills, is its close connection with the natural environment.

Unlike the hot asphalt and aluminum benches often found in racecourse stadiums, Ewert said visitors often say they feel like they’re in a park.

He said keeping the natural topography of the land was intentional when the racecourse was first established.

When the Wisconsin Legislature banned road racing on public streets in the early 1950s, a highway engineer named Clif Tufte led a group of citizens and leaders of the Chicago Region of the Sports Car Club of America to build a permanent racecourse, which would become Road America in 1955.

525 acres of dairy farmland were bought to lay way for the track.

Rocks from walls that once separated the pastures are still used as natural barriers on the grounds.

Ewert said keeping Road America’s natural beauty is important to fans, and they often seek feedback on what they’d like to see on the grounds.

One of those suggested changes was to continue planting new trees in place of ones that had to be cut down because they were destroyed by emerald ash borer beetles, an invasive species to ash trees in 30 states, including Wisconsin.

Road America also participates in NASCAR’s Green Tree Planting Program, and Ewert said they try to plant one tree for every tree that is cut down. Trees are planted around the grounds, with some demarcating parking and others marking sites in the memorial park.

Additionally, some tree stumps have been repurposed into tree carvings, featuring bears, owls, an eagle and a gas pump.

Road America has also replaced cinder blocks and wooden seating with flat stones on hillside seating, which help prevents erosion and water runoff during storms.

Repurposing and recycling

A significant environmental concern is the consumption of products that can only be used a single time.

Road America is working to make simple changes to address that in their own area, such as using planters made from recycled materials and repurposing blue barrels as garbage cans and tires.

After tires are used on the course, they can be repurposed as safety barriers in some places where there may be a higher probability of a crash on the racecourse.

Depending on environmental conditions, it can take 80 years or more for a tire to break down in a landfill, although it can take 2,000 years for it to fully decompose because it contains oils and heavy metals that permeate the ground.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 9.2 million tons of rubber and leather were generated in the United States in 2018, with rubber tires from automobiles, trucks and motorcycles making up a predominant part of the rubber source.

For rubber and leather, the EPA estimates that in 2018, 2.5 million tons were combusted, 5 million tons were sent to landfills and 1.7 million tons were recycled.

In some spots on the Road America track, tires are banded together and cushioned by a rubber wall on the side nearest the track that can deflect drivers at a low impact. On the side nearest to where patrons stand, there is a concrete wall.

Road America also works with Safety-Kleen to recycle oil because dumping oil on the grounds violates their regulations.

Working toward cleaner energy

Recognizing that electric car sales are expected to increase in the near future, Ewert said Road America is looking to install more electric charging stations once they determine demand and where to put them on the grounds.

Prior to the 2021 season, Road America installed a solar-powered EnTech Solutions charging station near the Hagerty Tech Center.

According to the EPA, transportation — consisting of cars, trucks, ships, trains, planes and other vehicles — accounted for 27% of greenhouse gas emissions in the country for 2020, which was the largest share across economic sectors.

In the Hagerty Tech Center, another cleaner energy change are LED lights and the Orion Energy mirror tunnels, which are in the top of the building and reflect sunlight down through the building’s interior.

Typically, LED lights can reduce energy consumption by 85%.

Ewert said many of these changes are helping Road America cut costs, and as they receive feedback from its board of directors, shareholders and the public, they are looking to implement more changes to be more environmentally conscious in the future.

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner.

