Cincinnati, OH

Podcast: Joe Burrow Back at Facility, Alex Cappa's Good News and More Training Camp Notes

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I recap day one of Bengals training camp , plus we have the latest on Joe Burrow and a new favorite has emerged for the fourth wide receiver spot.

Watch the show below and follow Locked on Bengals on YouTube , iTunes , Spotify , Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

