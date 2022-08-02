ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jets' Zach Wilson completes bomb to Elijah Moore at camp

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
The Jets offense has been up and down to start the team’s 2022 training camp journey.

No need to fret just yet, in most cases across the NFL a defense usually gets on the same page before the offense. It’s the nature of the beast.

To open the week, the offense sputtered a bit, but there was one big highlight on Monday. It was so nice that the team felt it just had to be shared.

Early in the workout, quarterback Zach Wilson rolled out to left and looked deep down the field. At the end of a bomb he found wide receiver Elijah Moore, who went untouched into the end zone.

The pass might’ve been a touch underthrown, but no defender got close to Moore in the fully-padded practice. He strolled in for a score.

Wilson and Moore getting onto the same page ahead of 2022 could be vital to the Jets’ successes. Last year things between the two were a bit inconsistent, but this play could be a sign of great things to come.

