Shootout in Little Italy leaves 4 wounded, including security guard

MORRIS, Ill. - A woman died Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris, about an hour southwest of Chicago, officials said. A man was taken into custody about 7 p.m. – roughly two and a half hours after the shooting was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Twilight Drive, city spokesman Stan Knudson said. He was arrested about 25 miles away in Joliet.

MORRIS, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO