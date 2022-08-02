ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Shootout in Little Italy leaves 4 wounded, including security guard

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was found shot several times early Thursday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police officers found the man, who is around 20 years old, lying outside on the ground with three gunshot wounds to the body around 1:13 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 88th Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old boy and man struck by gunfire in Austin

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy and a man were shot Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The pair was outside around 2:21 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, police said. The boy was shot in the chest and armpit. He was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head by unknown offender in South Shore: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:50 p.m., police say a 33-year-old man was on the street in the 2600 block of E. 75th Street when he was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. The victim was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with firing gun on Pace bus traveling on I-94

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged after he allegedly fired a gun on a Pace bus Tuesday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Expressway. Anthony Bland, 33, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot while walking on sidewalk in Little Village

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hip in Little Village Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Lawndale. At about 4:35 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached, police said. The offender produced a firearm, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in West Pullman Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 12300 block of South Michigan. At about 5:35 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in the street when they were shot by an unknown offender, police said. The 38-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Italy#Shooting#Security Guards#Guns#Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man and woman were shot Thursday night while sitting in a parked vehicle on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in the parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 dead in Morris apartment shooting

MORRIS, Ill. - A woman died Thursday in a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris, about an hour southwest of Chicago, officials said. A man was taken into custody about 7 p.m. – roughly two and a half hours after the shooting was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Twilight Drive, city spokesman Stan Knudson said. He was arrested about 25 miles away in Joliet.
MORRIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot while standing outside in Austin

CHICAGO - A man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting Thursday morning in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 26-year-old man and the 18-year-old woman were outside around 1:50 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Madison when someone started shooting at them, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

4 wounded, 1 critically, in Little Italy shooting; 3 in custody: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- Four men were wounded in a gunfire exchange Monday night in Little Italy on the Near West Side. A security guard was among the injured after intervening in a gunfire exchange between two men, 21 and 23, and another man, 19, who was seriously wounded, in the 1000-block of West 14th Street about 10:50 p.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot several times in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The 51-year-old was in his vehicle around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of South Leamington Avenue when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body and was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Brother of two victims charged in Skokie shooting

SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday. Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000. Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street […]
SKOKIE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy