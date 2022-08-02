ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sean McDermott: Bills' Isaiah McKenzie looking at 'potential full-time role'

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yP4fR_0h1aKjhx00

Just looking on paper it appeared that Isaiah McKenzie has a pretty big opportunity ahead of him in 2022 with the Buffalo Bills.

The team released Cole Beasley this spring, who roamed the slot receiver spot for the past few years. McKenzie had gotten some spells there and just last season he had a huge 11 catch, 125-yard outing against the New England Patriots.

But then things got complicated.

Fast forward to now, and they’re again not so mixed up. McKenzie is the clear frontrunner in terms of taking Beasley’s old job just a week into Bills training camp.

Jamison Crowder signed in Buffalo during free agency. However, he has been sidelined for most of camp due to injury. Rookie Khalil Shakir isn’t really getting first-team reps, either.

Things are going so well for McKenzie, even Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, who never gives anything away during press conferences it nearly admitted it.

“The biggest adjustment is going to be the potential for stepping into a full-time role,” McDermott said via video conference.

But McKenzie has a long ways to go this summer to fully lock things down. On Monday, Crowder did return to practice.

McKenzie has also been through ups and downs in his NFL career–He’s well aware things are not settled.

He was waived previously by the Denver Broncos and had stints on the practice squad. He’ll know nothing is guaranteed, and that’s how he’s attacking the opportunity.

“Each and every day, I want to change somebody’s mind,” McKenzie told the Niagara Gazette. “(The Bills) have given me the chance and I thank them for it. It’s up to me at this point.”

For more from McDermott on McKenzie, see the clip below via Spectrum News:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice

Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christmas sack: Bobby Wagner hopes to bring down Russell Wilson, send him home unhappy

Christmas is still about five months away, but Bobby Wagner is already thinking about what he might get Russell Wilson. At the top of his list of ideas is a sack. The Rams are hosting Wilson and the Broncos at their place for Christmas this year, a marquee matchup between two Super Bowl contenders. It’ll be the first time Wagner and Wilson square off as opponents after spending 10 years together with the Seahawks, but Wagner isn’t going to hold back. He wants to hit Wilson, and more specifically, sack him.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Being Linked To Multiple Veteran Wide Receivers

With James Washington expected to miss 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot, the Dallas Cowboys may need to bring in another wide receiver for training camp. Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, the Cowboys have been linked to veteran wideouts Will Fuller and Cole Beasley. Fuller, 28,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots#The Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 observations from Day 9 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 9 of camp:. The Bills are officially the the “Fightin’ Bills” this summer. For the third time, there was a dust up at training camp. This time it was the first snap of team drills.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Star Jordan Poyer

Two days ago, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer suffered an injury during practice. His MRI results showed that he's dealing with a hyperextended elbow. On Thursday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Poyer's status. “We’ll see,” McDermott told reporters. “I think it’s going to be some days...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Diontae Johnson's deal with the Steelers is perfect for player and team

Throughout their recent history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been especially and specifically adept at selecting smaller receivers from smaller schools in the middle rounds, and turning them into stars. There is no better example than Antonio Brown, who the team took out of Western Michigan in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. We tend to forget this now in light of Brown’s… erratic behavior, but in his prime, he was the best route-runner in the game, and he could put just about any cornerback in a blender. There was Mike Wallace the year before, there was Emmanuel Sanders in the same draft that brought them Brown, and this year, there was Memphis’ Calvin Austin in the fourth round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants claim CB Nate Meadors off waivers, hold OL workouts

With a spot available on their 90-man roster, the New York Giants claimed defensive back Nate Meadors off of waivers from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. The 25-year-old Meadors originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019. After being released in September of 2020, he was quickly scooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars and placed on their practice squad.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid says Josh Gordon is working hard amid Chiefs' WR competition

Kansas City Chiefs WR Josh Gordon’s talent has often been marred by past off-the-field issues leading to suspensions. Gordon is attempting to get his career back to the highly productive moments that made him a star in the league. The competition is heavy for the Chiefs’ wide receiver depth chart as the addition of proven veterans and rookies will make each rep at training camp value more leading into the preseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy