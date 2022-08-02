Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Lady A postpones Request Line Tour as bandmember works toward sobriety
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Kids Triathlon returns on Aug. 14, spots filling up quickly
Tennessee’s largest kids triathlon is back again. The Nolensville Kids Triathlon will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville. All proceeds from the triathlon will benefit Harvest Hands and the Nashville Dolphins. The race will kick off at 7 a.m. and conclude...
williamsonhomepage.com
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Courtney Grimes
Courtney Grimes was born and raised in Nashville; however, she fell in love with Wilson County’s “sense of community” in 2018. Grimes works as a senior underwriting assistant at Sompo International in Mt. Juliet.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
20 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Nashville
If you are taking a trip to Nashville any time soon, then it can be important to think ahead and consider where you might be eating. While adults can eat almost anywhere, you will want to find out any restaurants in Nashville that can accommodate your kids properly. Kid-friendly restaurants...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Nolensville Knights on the rebound
Hopes remain high for Nolensville as they bring back tons of experience in the new football season this fall. The Nolensville Knights are ready to roll and make some noise in 5A after falling to the Page Patriots in the second round of the playoffs last season. “I think the...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Deck buckles at Loser’s in Midtown
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
williamsonhomepage.com
Fruechtemeyer named permanent BGA softball coach
Battle Ground Academy has removed the “interim” tag from Varsity Head Softball Coach Eric Fruechtemeyer’s title, per a release. After serving in the interim role in the 2022 spring season, he has been named full-time coach. “Eric did a great job of stepping in as our coach...
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill resident one of two new public address announcers for Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Athletics' search for two public address announcers came down to fans voting for either Joe Deyo, Robert Freeman or Dave Joseph. The Commodores this week announced Deyo and Joseph as the new public address announcers. Deyo will work as the public address announcer for football. He has worked as...
5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville
Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
williamsonhomepage.com
WillCo in the Pros: Franklin, MTSU star DePriest talks signing with France's Saint-Etienne
Former Franklin and Middle Tennessee star Peyton DePriest achieved a lifelong dream this summer when she signed with AS Saint-Etienne of D1 Feminine, the top-flight women's soccer league in France. The forward achieved historic success during her career at MT, winning the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2018...
williamsonhomepage.com
Artist Profile: Art world is wide and varied for Franklin watercolorist
In many of the watercolors, oil paintings or other pieces she has created, Franklin artist Barbara Bullard finds herself reliving a memory. It might be through an overturned glass bottle, marbles of various colors or a vase filled with flowers that had regenerated from her mother’s garden. Her works of art are deeply personal, with each one representing a special place or time.
williamsonhomepage.com
Keb' Mo' headlines Harpeth Conservancy's River Swing in September
The Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’, Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts. This is the 19th year...
jewishobservernashville.org
The Temple Welcomes Rabbi Michael Danziger as Senior Rabbi
Congregants at The Temple were eager to welcome their new senior Rabbi, Michael Danziger, to town. They had to wait a couple of weeks, though, because Danziger and his entire family all tested positive for Covid19 soon after their arrival. Despite the rocky beginning, Danziger reports they are all healthy and he was present at his first Lunch with the Rabbi last month and is conducting regular Shabbat services. “It was a bit rough at first, but we’re doing fine and I’m happy to be here,” he says. Danziger’s first few weeks are being met with excitement. Judy Lefkovitz, President of the Board, says, “. As president, sitting on the Bima and looking out at the congregation, it is enlightening to see so many smiling and engaged faces and then hearing so many complimentary remarks about Rabbi Danziger and from people of all ages and segments of our congregation.” She says the rabbi is a welcoming presence, “As much as our congregants are smiling, just as important is Rabbi Danziger smiling at them during the entire service. He welcomes everyone and Shabbat in such an uplifting way. Already we have new faces at Temple who have chosen to join The Temple.”
williamsonhomepage.com
MTSU flips three-star Beech WR from Vanderbilt
Beech High School receiver Andrew Paige came dangerously close to signing with Middle Tennessee State in January until an offer from Vanderbilt came his way on Jan. 26. Now, nearly six months to the day after that offer from the Commodores, Paige announced via social media that he had committed to MTSU one month after asking for his release from his national letter of intent with VU.
This Is Tennessee's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
