Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered Sex OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham dies, remembered for her 'dedication'
Longtime Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham has died, according to the City of Brentwood. "It this with great sadness that the John P. Holt Brentwood Library acknowledge the passing of our beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham," the city said in a news release. Dillingham died suddenly Monday...
TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis
Tennessee State University is the latest HBCU fraught with tackling on-campus housing accommodations for students. The post TSU Offers Students Online Classes Amid Growing HBCU Housing Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction Act
Southern Christian Coalition points to "Christian values" in climate, healthcare effort. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to support President Biden's "Inflation Reduction Act," a legislative effort designed to address issues around climate change and healthcare by using tax policy to fund key budget priorities.
Williamson County sides with Johnson, Bulso, Fitterer, Ogles and more in Thursday's election results
Williamson County headed back to the polls Thursday for a general election, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief. Johnson, vying for District 27 that covers some of the county, held off a challenge from Tennessee Stands founder Gary Humble 12,470-11,683 in the unofficial tally for the Republican nomination.
Brentwood History Buff Bowl returns Aug. 14
The second annual Brentwood History Buff Bowl will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, pitting participants against each other in a Jeopardy-style quiz game. The friendly competition is open to the public will take place from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at city hall and will be livestreamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission's Facebook page.
North Nashville neighbors preserving history in Enchanted Hills
It's called Enchanted Hills — an area historically known as one of Nashville’s most prestigious Black neighborhoods. And now it could be getting a Metro historical marker.
Tennessee Tribune
Meharry Medical College Welcomes Michelle Nichols
NASHVILLE, TN — Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health science centers, announced today that Michelle Nichols, M.D., M.S., MBA, FAAFP, has been named as senior vice president of clinical affairs. Nichols will lead Meharry’s clinical enterprise, collaborating with the College’s clinicians and overseeing its Graduate Medical Education programs. She will spearhead efforts to advance health equity and reduce disparities among those in underserved communities.
Keb' Mo' headlines Harpeth Conservancy's River Swing in September
The Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’, Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts. This is the 19th year...
Who will face Gov. Bill Lee? Martin declares victory
One Democrat will face incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee. The numbers are coming in as the polls close.
fox17.com
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
Student sues Williamson schools, education department over transgender rights
A Williamson County girl is now federally suing Williamson County Schools and the Tennessee Department of Education over a state law that deals with where transgender students use restrooms.
Artist Profile: Art world is wide and varied for Franklin watercolorist
In many of the watercolors, oil paintings or other pieces she has created, Franklin artist Barbara Bullard finds herself reliving a memory. It might be through an overturned glass bottle, marbles of various colors or a vase filled with flowers that had regenerated from her mother’s garden. Her works of art are deeply personal, with each one representing a special place or time.
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
Meritage Homes celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
Meritage Homes and the Franklin Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of new office spaces in Franklin this past Thursday. The offices went into operation a few months ago but, due to scheduling, had not been celebrated with a ribbon cutting until now. Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest homebuilder in...
Maury mayor Andy Ogles wins 5th Congressional District GOP primary
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles won the Republican primary in Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District on Thursday, setting him up as the favorite to succeed U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) in Congress. David Wasserman of Cook Political Report called the race for Ogles, and RedState reported that Harwell told supporters...
Families upset over the condition of Calvary Cemetery
Kevin Lorance is among several families that have taken their grievances to Facebook and elsewhere, complaining of ankle-deep grass, fallen tree limbs and broken tombstones at Calvary Cemetery.
Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club taking orders for 2022 ornament sale
The Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club Ornament Sale is going on now with orders accepted until Aug. 15. According to a news release, proceeds from the sale are used to "support the arts, conservation, education, home life, international outreach and public issues in our community." While orders are due...
10 must-see attractions at the 2022 Williamson County Fair
The Williamson County Fair returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park on Friday with new attractions and nine days of fun for the entire family. The fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and will run from Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 13.
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
