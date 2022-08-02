Town Square Playhouse presents Little Shop of Horrors!

Read on thecitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Shooting Death Investigation in Central ParkNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Related
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
wclk.com
Butcher Brown to headline Fayetteville’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival Aug. 6-Hosted by WCLK's Morris Baxter
Support for WCLK comes in part from Main Street Fayetteville, presenting the City’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival at City Center Park in Fayetteville. The festival is headlined by Butcher Brown—a five-member ensemble blending jazz with hip hop, funk, rap, rock, and soul. Sharing the stage are bassist Julian Vaughn, Bradie Speller + Climate Change along with WCLK’s Morris Brown as host.
scoopotp.com
Copper Coin Closing in Woodstock
Direct from their Facebook Page, we are sad to report that Copper Coin in Woodstock is closing. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Copper Coin will be closing its doors forever on September 3rd, 2022. We are heartbroken, but rising food costs and changing customer spending habits mean we simply cannot sign another five-year lease on this space. We have loved every minute of serving you, our customers and friends. Seeing your smiling faces, knowing you are getting work done, studying for tests, writing papers, meeting with friends and even enjoying first dates has made us feel like proud parents. Our home has been your home, and now it’s time to move over and welcome something new. Always hard! Before we go, please come by the shop, have another cup of coffee (or 100), a cinnamon roll (of course) and share with us what this place has meant to you. It would mean so much to our dedicated team.
Atlanta Daily World
Amphitheaters New Trend in Cities in Metro Atlanta Mable House Amphatheatre Booked Solid With Major Performers
Summertime in Atlanta has been sizzling and Amphitheater outdoor concerts have been super hot in popularity!. Amphitheaters have been popping up all over the metro Area over the past few years with the latest in Dekalb County, the Dekalb Rainbow Park Amphitheater at 1831 Rainbow Drive next to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center. It opened a few months ago on May 14th with performances by Atlanta based Broadway actress and recording artist Jennifer Holiday and trumpeter Joey Sommerville. It seats 1,000, cost $1.7 million to construct and was spearheaded by Dekalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson who worked with the Dekalb Department of Community Development to fund. The opening performance was produced by choreographer, director and producer Stepp Stewart and drummer and music director J Fly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
secretatlanta.co
This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee
Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
Lagarde Atlanta Eatery Expanding To Crabapple Market in Milton
Opening in late 2022, Chef Jamie Adams will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes out of the restaurant's second location.
CBS 46
Savoy Automobile Museum announces two new exhibitions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum opened two new exhibits Aug. 2. BIG BLOCKS! focuses on the American muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit will showcase cars as varied as Mustangs, Corvettes, Chargers and a Mercury Cyclone. 11 cars in total are on display, brought together from both the Savoy’s collection, other museums and private collectors.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
RELATED PEOPLE
Talking With Tami
The Country Club Of The South, My Experience
Hey guys wanted to share my experience yesterday that was super fun. Yesterday afternoon I was invited out to lunch with a friend where he plays golf. I’ve been in Atlanta since 2005 and with my line of work, I’ve been to lots of golfing charity events on magnificent golf courses and to many country clubs but I have never been to The Country Club of the South located in Johns Creek.
Businesses and event organizers chime in about Music Midtown festival being canceled
ATLANTA — Businesses who were looking forward to the return of Music Midtown are chiming in about the sudden cancellation of the annual festival at Piedmont Park. “We’re definitely very bummed out,” said Luz Martinez with Zocalo Restaurant in Midtown. Music Midtown announced Monday it had to...
The Citizen Online
Carolyn Curry at Peachtree City Library Aug. 9
Award-winning author Carolyn Curry will be at Peachtree City Library on Tuesday, August 9, at 1 p.m., to talk about her newest book, Sudden Death (Mercer University Press, 2022). Sudden Death is a murder mystery set in the world of football and written by a woman who has lived her...
Chris Stapleton to Headline ATLive: Full List of Performers Includes Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and More
Chris Stapleton is ready for another huge stadium performance. ATLive returns to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 11 & 12. It will again feature one night of rock and one night of country, and Stapleton tops the bill on the second night. It’s the third annual event. This year’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
This $2,650,000 Modern Masterpiece is an Tour de Force of High-end Materials and Impeccable Craftsmanship in Sandy Springs
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home that coalesces a masterful mix of wood, stone, and brick in every voluminous great room for a lavish living now available for sale. This home located at 703 Bass Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 07 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,654 square feet of living spaces. Call David Bascoe – Compass (Phone: 678 699-2582) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
secretatlanta.co
5 Under The Radar Restaurants In The Budding East Atlanta Neighborhood
With Atlanta maintaining its self-proclaimed title as one of the best cities to live in for foodies, we couldn’t help but wonder if there were even more restaurants we could add to our must visit list! After some visits and experiences, we found that East Atlanta has some foodie gems that are typically under the radar. Locals and tourist alike should make it appoint to visit these 5 restaurants right here in Atlanta’s backyard.
Eater
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
Guitar-shaped house for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia
Dick Clark had his Flintstone's house. John Travolta owns a home along a runway. Why don't you move into a guitar?What's happening: A five-bedroom, four-bath house in Fayetteville that's shaped like a guitar is on the market for $800,000.Built over 17 years, the house was designed by Elvis Carden, a country singer whose hits include… "Living in an Old Guitar."Of note: The quirky house — last week it made an appearance on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account — needs appliances in the kitchen and decks. Other than that, the listing says the 1.5-acre property has plenty of options for apartments, in-law suites or a single-family home. Photo: Courtesy of Evgenia Piven/EXP Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65; City Eats Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At The Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock, a Cherokee County inspector uncovered some serious health violations. The taco bar failed with 65-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says forks, knives, and spoons were stored in dirty containers. Plus, beef, sour cream, and queso were at unsafe temperatures. And ice was stored in a dirty cooler with ants and other insects.
luxury-houses.net
Resort Style Living and Exceptional Golf Views Combine with Incomparable Elegance in this $3.2 Million Spectacular French Country Home in Duluth
The Estate in Duluth is a luxurious home exuding artfully planned interior now available for sale. This home located at 2681 Lovejoy Cir, Duluth, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 10,886 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa K. Steinberg – Harry Norman Realtors (Phone: 678 993-8000, 678 461-8700) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Duluth.
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Comments / 0