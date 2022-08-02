ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
FRANKLIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $6.999 Million Park-like Estate is a Perfect Place to Relax and Entertain in Franklin

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home showcasing limitless facilities for your leisure on an intimate or grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 3115 McMillan Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,294 square feet of living spaces. Call Leanne Constantine – Constantine Turner Real Estate (Phone: 615 829-2552) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
visitfranklin.com

How to Beer Your Way Through Franklin: 7 Best Spots for a Cold One

Williamson County has long been known for the high-quality distilled spirits and wines produced here. And while it may not have been a completely legal production in decades past, it’s become an honest business in recent years. The Makers & Masters Trail can take you on a tour of it all, along with the breweries. Sometimes you just need a beer, and these selections from local spots won’t steer you wrong.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club taking orders for 2022 ornament sale

The Brentwood Franklin Woman’s Service Club Ornament Sale is going on now with orders accepted until Aug. 15. According to a news release, proceeds from the sale are used to "support the arts, conservation, education, home life, international outreach and public issues in our community." While orders are due...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Losers Bar & Grill evacuated during Whiskey Jam concert series

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a popular bar in Midtown Nashville on Wednesday evening. NFD officials said they initially were responding to reports of a gas leak at Loser’s Bar & Grill, located at 1911 Division Street. Inspection of the establishment led to the discovery of damaged portions of flooring.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood office building sells for $6.1M

A Brentwood office building located across the street from the Maryland Farms YMCA has sold for $6.1 million. The new owner of the property, located at 5106 Maryland Way and home to HCTec, is Memphis-based LLC affiliated with office equipment supplier Memphis Communications Corp. The seller was DJ LLC, which...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Axios Nashville

5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville

Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Keep Nolensville Beautiful monthly clean up back on Saturday

In an effort to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of the town, Nolensville will host its monthly Keep Nolensville Beautiful clean up event this Saturday, Aug. 6. Keep Nolensville Beautiful is held on the first Saturday of each month throughout the entire year. All volunteers are asked to meet at...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

10 must-see attractions at the 2022 Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park on Friday with new attractions and nine days of fun for the entire family. The fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and will run from Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 13.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Meritage Homes celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

Meritage Homes and the Franklin Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of new office spaces in Franklin this past Thursday. The offices went into operation a few months ago but, due to scheduling, had not been celebrated with a ribbon cutting until now. Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest homebuilder in...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Keb' Mo' headlines Harpeth Conservancy's River Swing in September

The Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’, Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts. This is the 19th year...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

City of Brentwood lifts open burn ban after summertime pause

Due to the recent weather in Brentwood, the Fire and Rescue Department has lifted the ban on open burning effective immediately. “Thanks to the significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days, we can now safely allow residents to obtain permits for open burning again," Fire Chief Brian Goss said.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Artist Profile: Art world is wide and varied for Franklin watercolorist

In many of the watercolors, oil paintings or other pieces she has created, Franklin artist Barbara Bullard finds herself reliving a memory. It might be through an overturned glass bottle, marbles of various colors or a vase filled with flowers that had regenerated from her mother’s garden. Her works of art are deeply personal, with each one representing a special place or time.
FRANKLIN, TN

