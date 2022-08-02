ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thursday August 4th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City’s Stance Over Cucurella is Right

Other clubs take note - the days of being held to ransom for players is over and City’s stance on the Marc Cucurella deal is evidence of that. The blues valued the Brighton defender at nothing more than £40m, yet Brighton were holding out for £50m+ for a defender that has spent one season in the Premier League. And City’s decision to walk away from a deal was correct.
Marc Cucurella
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Fulham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool head to London to kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season against newly promoted Fulham in a game the Reds will be expected to win if they’re to set in an early marker in their expected battle with sportswashers Manchester City and stay ahead of a chasing pack—including Arsenal, who impressed in the league opener on Friday against top half hopefuls Crystal Palace—that has spent big over the summer and will be looking to reel in the Reds and Citizens.
Official: Chelsea sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea’s latest big splash in the summer transfer window, taking our spending to over £150m, arrives with big hair and big expectations, as 24-year-old left back Marc Cucurella joins from Brighton & Hove Albion. A dramatic week of this transfer happening, then not happening, then happening again, has...
Premier League 1-20 prediction 2022/23. Where will Leeds finish?

Predictions can make you look like you really know what you’re talking about. More often, they make you look like a complete idiot and, if anything, that’s more fun. I think this season is harder to predict than last year, and seeing as I had Everton in 7th last year, expect little and be prepared to settle for less.
Official: Chelsea sign Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Only a few days after reports out of Sweden claiming Chelsea were the club to land Johanna Rytting Kaneryd signature, the move was officially confirmed by the Blues today. Kaneryd, or JRK, arrives at Chelsea FC Women following her European Championship participation with Sweden, where her team were only eliminated by eventual champions England in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old winger put pen to a three-year contract with Chelsea, which includes a fourth-year extension option.
Manchester City v West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a new season with new challenges and players. This time the opener is away vs West Ham United. Venue: London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England. Time and Date: Sunday 7 August 2022 Kickoff at 16:30 (GMT-UK) 11.30 am (EST, USA) Referee: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Stuart...
Everton closing in on FOUR new signings

Everton might or might not be able to add to their squad for the season opener against Chelsea on Saturday especially since any new signings will need to be registered with the Premier League by noon on Friday, but they are that much closer to getting a handful of new transfers done.
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: Strikers

After a down year for the club, in which relegation was a real possibility until the last week of the season, Everton needs a healthy Dominic Calvert-Lewin more than ever before. After a rough, injury-riddled campaign last year for the Toffee’s number nine, an injury looks to sideline the English international for the first few weeks of this new season too.
Tottenham’s transfer window is better than some fans want to acknowledge

With the Premier League and top-level leagues across Europe set to return this weekend, there is plenty of excitement in the football world. It was a somewhat short summer, but an expediting of the schedule was needed with the 2022 World Cup quickly approaching in November. For Tottenham Hotspur, it was a summer that started out with a lot of optimism after the club quickly brought in several incoming players. And yet, depending on which Spurs supporter you talk to, there are varying opinions for the assessment of this summer’s window thus far.
Alex Telles agrees on Sevilla loan move

Manchester United defender and Brazil international Alex Telles has agreed to spend the 2022/23 season on loan with Sevilla in Spain. The 29-year-old joined the Reds from FC Porto in October 2020, and he has registered 50 appearances in two campaigns while competing with Luke Shaw for the left-back position.
Everton vs Chelsea: Predicted Line-Up | Dele as a False 9?

You’ve had a summer to unwind and unEverton. But the Blues are back. And now it’s time to see what Frank Lampard is all about as he tries to mould this Everton side into his desired image. So how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up against...
Fosse Posse Roundtable: where will the Foxes finish?

The Fosse Posse have already made 2 more signings than Leicester City, so at the start of our new roundtable discussion format, I’d like to take a minute to introduce our team. Jack Lee - Jack is our strongest and most handsome contributor, and can always be relied upon...
Everton 2022/23 Season Preview: 7 Premier League Rule Changes

The new Premier League season kicks off today with Everton in action in Saturday evening’s highlight game as they host Chelsea at Goodison Park, the scene of one of the most emotional outpourings we have seen in a long, long time near the end of the last season. The...
Premier League 2022-23 Season Preview: European outsiders

And the 2022-23 Premier League team preview train keeps rolling. Right now, we’re pulling into European Outsider Station, where you’ll find the clubs that have a shot to crack the European places. I don’t think any of them have the horses to get into the Top 6 themselves. They aren’t quite good enough, at least not compared to the clubs ahead of them.
