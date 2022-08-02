ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2

On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
advantagenews.com

Two added to November election ballot in Madison County

The Primary Election results have been certified, and now candidates will gear up for the mid-terms in November. No changes in the winners and losers in Madison County once the last of the mail-in ballots were received, but there will be a couple of additions to the county board contests.
KMOV

Mystery surrounds St. Louis County GOP primary election win

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The biggest surprise of the August 2 primary election in the St. Louis area was the victory of a political newcomer in the Republican primary in the race for St. Louis County executive. In her first run for political office, Katherine Pinner defeated State Rep. Shamed Dogan, a seasoned politician.
St. Louis American

Sam Page will get his shot at a full term as St. Louis County executive

Incumbent Sam Page cruised to victory over challenger Jane Dueker for the Democratic nomination for St. Louis County Executive. In his blowout win, Page received solid support throughout the county, and received 63% of ballots cast. Dueker took home just 37%, proof her political relationship with convicted felon and former County Executive Steve Stenger remains on voters’ minds.
kttn.com

Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor

(Missouri Independent) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over Gregory. This fall he will face Democratic state Rep. Allen Green of Florissant, who...
St. Louis American

SEALED BIDS

Bids for Interior & E x t e r i o r Renovations S h o r t h o r n Barn, Missouri S t a t e F a i r G r o u n d s , Sedalia, MO, Project No. F2205-01 will be received by FMDC, State of MO, UNTIL 1 : 3 0 P M , S e p t e m b e r 8, 2022. For specific project i n f o r m a t i o n and ordering plans, go to: http://oa.mo. gov/facilities.
empowerwisconsin.org

GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers

MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
St. Louis American

Kansas gives America a wake-up call

The largely unexpected and huge rejection in deep-red Kansas of an anti-abortion referendum may portend a silent segment of voters who are irate about the extreme majority Supreme Court’s decision in June that removed federal protection of abortion rights. Kansas voted for Donald J. Trump by almost 15 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election and they are the first state to vote over whether to retain or overturn abortion rights in their jurisdiction.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages

The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
St. Louis American

Woke voters know fluff from substance

When Congresswoman Cori Bush was recently arrested following an abortion rights protest at the U.S. Supreme Court Building conservative critics called her out. “Stop being a protestor and concentrate on being a legislator,” was the right-wing story line. First, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Two, woke voters want...
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again

ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
