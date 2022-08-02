Read on www.stlamerican.com
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
advantagenews.com
Two added to November election ballot in Madison County
The Primary Election results have been certified, and now candidates will gear up for the mid-terms in November. No changes in the winners and losers in Madison County once the last of the mail-in ballots were received, but there will be a couple of additions to the county board contests.
KMOV
Mystery surrounds St. Louis County GOP primary election win
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The biggest surprise of the August 2 primary election in the St. Louis area was the victory of a political newcomer in the Republican primary in the race for St. Louis County executive. In her first run for political office, Katherine Pinner defeated State Rep. Shamed Dogan, a seasoned politician.
St. Louis American
Sam Page will get his shot at a full term as St. Louis County executive
Incumbent Sam Page cruised to victory over challenger Jane Dueker for the Democratic nomination for St. Louis County Executive. In his blowout win, Page received solid support throughout the county, and received 63% of ballots cast. Dueker took home just 37%, proof her political relationship with convicted felon and former County Executive Steve Stenger remains on voters’ minds.
Shocking upset in GOP primary for St. Louis County Executive
Kathrine Pinner won the GOP nomination for St. Louis County Executive, snagging a surprising victory from Missouri State Representative Shamed Dogan.
kttn.com
Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor
(Missouri Independent) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory. With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over Gregory. This fall he will face Democratic state Rep. Allen Green of Florissant, who...
St. Louis American
SEALED BIDS
Bids for Interior & E x t e r i o r Renovations S h o r t h o r n Barn, Missouri S t a t e F a i r G r o u n d s , Sedalia, MO, Project No. F2205-01 will be received by FMDC, State of MO, UNTIL 1 : 3 0 P M , S e p t e m b e r 8, 2022. For specific project i n f o r m a t i o n and ordering plans, go to: http://oa.mo. gov/facilities.
empowerwisconsin.org
GOP Chair: Madison aims to intimidate poll watchers
MADISON — A new Madison City Council ordinance, ostensibly to “protect election officials from harassment and threats,” is just a vehicle to threaten and intimidate conservative poll watchers, Dane County Republicans say. Republican Party of Dane County Chairman Scott Grabins tells Empower Wisconsin he’s very concerned the...
Mayor Jones signs bill for Division of Civilian Oversight in St. Louis
Mayor Tushuara Jones signed legislation Wednesday to create the Division of Civilian Oversight in St. Louis.
St. Louis American
Kansas gives America a wake-up call
The largely unexpected and huge rejection in deep-red Kansas of an anti-abortion referendum may portend a silent segment of voters who are irate about the extreme majority Supreme Court’s decision in June that removed federal protection of abortion rights. Kansas voted for Donald J. Trump by almost 15 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election and they are the first state to vote over whether to retain or overturn abortion rights in their jurisdiction.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Centene board chairman steps down; St. Louis flood causes about $88 million in public damages
The fields are set for Missouri's general elections in November. In the race to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate, Republican Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine emerged victorious from Tuesday primaries. Schmitt, the Missouri attorney general, won about 45% of the vote in his race, more than double the closest competition. Valentine, the nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir, edged her runner-up by about five points. Across the state line in Kansas, voters rejected an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state constitution. The vote drew national attention, and the outcome is expected to have a range of ripple effects on the region. In the St. Louis area, managed care company Centene will see yet another shift in leadership. James Dallas will step down as board chairman but remain a director. This comes just four months after the death of former CEO Michael Neidorff, who led the company for more than 25 years. And, as the St. Louis area recovers from last week’s flooding, state officials estimate the disaster caused about $88 million in public damages. Gov. Mike Parson has signaled plans to request an emergency disaster declaration for the area as soon as Wednesday.
St. Louis American
Woke voters know fluff from substance
When Congresswoman Cori Bush was recently arrested following an abortion rights protest at the U.S. Supreme Court Building conservative critics called her out. “Stop being a protestor and concentrate on being a legislator,” was the right-wing story line. First, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Two, woke voters want...
KMOV
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
KSDK
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens thanks supporters
The Republican thanked voters and people on this campaign. Greitens lost the nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri.
557 area code will be activated in 314 region this month
The new 557 area code will be given to customers in the 314 region who request new service or additional phone lines.
KMOV
Units condemned & hearing scheduled after action taken against Downtown West condo board members
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s been several days since another outburst of crime took place in downtown St. Louis. This past weekend, several shootings left property damaged and people injured. Now, St. Louis City leaders are taking action against a Downtown West problem property, Ely Walker Lofts. That legal...
mymoinfo.com
Two separate ambulance district propositions pass, one school district’s fails in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of voters throughout Jefferson County had the chance to vote on different propositions in Tuesday’s August Primary Election. Voters in the Hillsboro School District ultimately decided against Proposition KIDS which was a no tax increase $25-million bond issue. The measure needed 57 percent to pass...
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis’ largest men’s shelter is under new management again
ST. LOUIS — A city-owned men’s homeless shelter that has struggled for years to find a stable operator is once again under new management. Peter & Paul Community Services took over the city-owned Biddle House on 13th Street in the city’s Carr Square neighborhood on Monday, marking the third time the shelter has changed operators since it opened in 2016.
Poll workers report brawl, death threat, candidates trying to run over each other outside St. Louis County voting centers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police were called Tuesday to reports of a brawl involving 40 people, candidates trying to run over each other, a death threat from one voter to a candidate and campaign supporters refusing to let voters in a polling place -- but say none of the incidents resulted in reports or arrests.
