San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
City
KTSA

One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
KTSA

One teen arrested, another a suspect in robbery inside of a car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A meeting set up by Instagram may have set the stage for the assault and robbery of a 19-year-old woman in Bexar County. Investigators say the victim agreed to meet 19-year-old Josiah Rodriguez inside of his car, but once she got in she was attacked by two women in the backseat. After being pulled into the backseat, the victim began fighting back.
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.  According to court documents, on July […]
RadarOnline

Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say

According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
abc7amarillo.com

Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
KSAT 12

San Antonio police working to end standoff peacefully on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to end a standoff peacefully after receiving a tip that a suspect with four out-of-county arrest warrants, including murder, was inside an apartment unit on the North Side. Police received a tip from a confidential informant around 11 p.m. Wednesday that...
Texoma's Homepage

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
news4sanantonio.com

Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
