KSAT 12
2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
Employees say they were pistol-whipped during a robbery; police still searching for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — It was closing time at the Lowe's on Austin Highway on July 20 when four workers were shocked to find themselves confronted by a man with a pistol who demanded money from the safe. The four victims, a 70-year-old woman and three middle-aged men, told San...
KSAT 12
Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man shot in head, killed while working out at LA Fitness on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was fatally shot while working out at LA Fitness on the North Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. The ME’s office said Brandon Broadnax died of a gunshot wound to the head just after 7 p.m. on Monday.
KTSA
One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
KTSA
One teen arrested, another a suspect in robbery inside of a car
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A meeting set up by Instagram may have set the stage for the assault and robbery of a 19-year-old woman in Bexar County. Investigators say the victim agreed to meet 19-year-old Josiah Rodriguez inside of his car, but once she got in she was attacked by two women in the backseat. After being pulled into the backseat, the victim began fighting back.
KSAT 12
Man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio pleads not guilty
SAN ANTONIO – One of the men facing federal charges in connection with the tractor-tractor incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people pleaded not guilty Thursday, the U.S. Magistrate’s Office said. Christian Martinez entered his not guilty plea...
KSAT 12
Man said he shook infant son because he was ‘tired and frustrated,’ police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he told San Antonio police that he violently shook his 2-month-old baby because he was “tired and frustrated,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Ryan Daniel Herrera, 21, was charged with injury of a child-serious bodily injury with intent...
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
BCSO searching for two suspects who stole an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying these two suspects who stole an ATM. BCSO responded Friday, July 29, just after 5 a.m. to the 20000 block of Mathis Road for a burglary at a closed business. BCSO was able to gather surveillance footage...
Man in custody after he barricaded himself inside car dealership, police said
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says a man who barricaded himself inside a car dealership on the northwest side is in custody. The incident happened at a car dealership in the 4800 block of NW Loop 410. Police said the man, who is 34-years-old, ran into...
Victim Shot Through Wall Said ‘That Hurt’ Before She Collapsed To Ground And Died, Police Say
According to police, a convicted felon was allegedly playing with a gun at a home in Texas when it fired and a bullet fatally struck a woman in the next room, Radar has learned.The Texas Rangers arrested Maria Antoinette Nealy, 34, shortly after midnight on July 28 and charged her with murder and an illegal weapons count in connection with the slaying of 33-year-old April Angel Longoria in Terrill Hills.Around 4:30 the previous morning, police responding to a shooting at a duplex apartment found Longoria fatally shot.Police said Nealy had already left the residence and officers were unable to locate...
KSAT 12
Man killed during altercation in South Side parking lot identified by authorities
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 28-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation on Sunday morning. Luis Enrique Flores was shot multiple times around 3 a.m. in a parking lot in the 4900 block of South Flores Street, near Beatrice Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc7amarillo.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police working to end standoff peacefully on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to end a standoff peacefully after receiving a tip that a suspect with four out-of-county arrest warrants, including murder, was inside an apartment unit on the North Side. Police received a tip from a confidential informant around 11 p.m. Wednesday that...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
Texas man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison sentence
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received one of the longest sentences ever handed down in Texas for animal cruelty. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was sentenced in June to 25 years in prison after a good Samaritan captured video footage of him punching and kicking his Rottweiler on the front porch of his home, KSAT-TV reported.
