Saputo Employees Donate Fans To Senior Citizens Center
Employees from Saputo dropped off 30 Box Fans at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Thursday. If you need a fan to stay cool, please drop by and pick one up.
Hopkins County Bookings
Thirty-one-year-old Filiberto Castillo, Jr. was arrested in Hopkins County on a 3rd degree felony charge. He’s being held on one count of Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond has been set at this time. mugshot not available.
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
Paris Back To School Backpack Drive
Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive from 10am-noon. Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.
Twogether In Texas
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences State Conference
Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
Progress report: Fannin County's second reservoir
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Just one year after groundbreaking ceremonies, construction of Lake Ralph Hall continues to progress. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District, in charge of the massive project, is designing a shoreline plan. We're told that roads are about 60 percent complete to get to the lake, and the dam is 13 percent along.
Hunt County Booking
Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
Wood County Grass Fire
A 20-acre fire in Wood County was contained late Tuesday afternoon. As of 6 p.m., residents in the Horseshoe Bend area were allowed to go back to their homes. Six homes were in the path of the fire, but firefighters were able to protect them. The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were no injuries.
Paris PD Report 08.04.22
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm: Officers responded to the Paris Police Department Lobby to a call of credit card or debit card abuse. The victim stated that an unknown subject had made an unauthorized charge on his Direct Express debit card in the amount of $511.10. The incident will be investigated.
Veteran Lawmaker Censured by Collin County GOP
Collin County, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The Collin County Republican party this week voted to censure a top US senator over actions that it says run counter to core principles of the Republican Party of Texas. The organization’s censure resolution against Senator John Cornyn calls for his immediate resignation and...
Resident staying positive after fire loss
One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
Collin County Man Sentenced In Capitol Riot
The attorney for Guy Reffitt of Collin County says the 7-year, three-month prison term for rioting at the US Capitol is at the lower end of the federal guidelines. To that end….Dallas lawyer clint Broden is pleased. But Broden still thinks there are grounds for appeal in the trial. Broden says the Collin County man made the decision to make a statement to the judge after, at first, declining. Broden says Reffitt’s statement apparently made a difference with the federal judge.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
20-acre Wood County fire now contained, residents can return
UPDATE: The fire is contained and all are clear to return to their residences, according to the fire marshal. WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% […]
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 1, 2022
LESTER, JOEY DEWAYNE – MTAG-BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. RUNNELS, MARIO DEWAYNE – SEXUAL ASSAULT; OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION. HUGHES, MICHAEL DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. ROSER, MICHAEL VINCENT – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. CHAPMAN, JEFFERY DALE – CPF/PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. WOODS, OKOYUS STEPPHON...
95% of East Texas experiencing drought-like conditions, 3 counties seeing exceptional drought
CANTON, Texas (KETK)- 95% of East Texas is classified under some type of drought right now. Three East Texas counties are under the worst category possible. But, what does this mean? “We have had sales in June and July more than we have in the past years,” said Mike Lee, owner of M and D […]
Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council
CLAIMS – We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one minor liability claim in July. SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – The contract with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is not ready for signature yet. I had expected to sign the contract in June, but we have gotten word that it may still be a few months.
Paris Police Report 08.03.22
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 800 block of Lamar Ave at 3:45 P.M. The victim reported that the residence had been damaged by a recent fire and that someone had stolen two televisions from the residence. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police arrested...
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
