South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Union County has 184th COVID-19 death
Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
Danica Porter appointed as City Manager of Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta, Texas city council has appointed Danica Porter as the new city manager. August 3, Danica Porter was named by the Atlanta City Council as the new city manager following the retirement of David Cockrell. Porter has been an employee of the city of Atlanta...
COVID-19 case count down in South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, while rising slightly Monday in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,885. Total Active Cases:...
COVID-19 active cases decline in Magnolia area
Active COVID-19 cases fell in all five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,894. Total Active Cases: 120, down three since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,675. Total...
Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area
With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Another Magnolia Square remodeling project
The metal trash container on the east side of the square has been positioned for a remodeling project at Magnolia Printing. The ceiling has sustained water damage over the years, and a portion of it fell in a few months ago. It’s wonderful that a property owner is making an investment to maintain a building on the Magnolia Square that’s been in existence since World War II. We order our office supplies through Deadra Litzsinger at Magnolia Printing. Gracie is still there, too, but our feline friend from Banner-News days is in retirement from her Chief Rodent Officer title.
Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers
TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
Carl David Hackworth
Carl David Hackworth, 67, of Emerson passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Carl was born on July 13, 1955 to the late John Carl Hackworth and Helen Irene (Vandergriff) Shaffer. He was employed as a pumper for Jeems Bayou Production Company in Oil City, LA.
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
Prescott’s first National Night Out a big hit with local residents
The Prescott Police Department (PPD) hosted its first National Night Out at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last night and many members of the community turned up to show their support. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that takes place annually and serves to build partnerships between the community and local law enforcement. The event was organized by PPD Sergeant Casey Autry, and he said National Night Out is something he and fellow officers have wanted to participate in for some time. “This is chance for the community to come out and meet us and just have a good time,” Autry said. “We are trying to reach out to the community and build positive relationships. Plus, we want these kids to know they can come to us when they need help.”
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
"Cram the Bus" collecting school supplies on Saturday
“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot. The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
Quorum Court contemplates absorbing solid waste collection into county-controlled service
With only a year before Columbia County’s current solid waste collection contract expires, members of the Columbia County Quorum Court met Monday to discuss possible options moving forward with the public service. Over time, the county’s governing board has become increasingly agitated with its current contractor, GFL Environmental, Inc....
Candidates start filing for Columbia County municipal positions
The first candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be...
Commodities distribution August 18 at Hospitality House
USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia. The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the drive-through distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, grapefruit juice, canned pears, raisins, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, egg noodles, farina cream of wheat and beef stew.
Poll: Job creation is Job 1 for Magnolia city government
Job creation and code enforcement should be the top priorities of Magnolia’s city government, and then there’s everything else. Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of nine responses to the following question:. “The Magnolia municipal election will be in November. Of these issues, which should be...
Postal Employee shot while delivering mail
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
TTPD: Texarkana man kills self as officers attempt to serve search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria...
Electric scooter service coming to Texarkana
Bird electric scooters are bringing micro-mobility options to Texarkana. Both cities have approved the scooter pilot program on a trial basis for one year.
