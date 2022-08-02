ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Union County has 184th COVID-19 death

Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Danica Porter appointed as City Manager of Atlanta, Texas

ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Atlanta, Texas city council has appointed Danica Porter as the new city manager. August 3, Danica Porter was named by the Atlanta City Council as the new city manager following the retirement of David Cockrell. Porter has been an employee of the city of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 case count down in South Arkansas

Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, while rising slightly Monday in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,885. Total Active Cases:...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 active cases decline in Magnolia area

Active COVID-19 cases fell in all five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,894. Total Active Cases: 120, down three since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,675. Total...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Another Magnolia Square remodeling project

The metal trash container on the east side of the square has been positioned for a remodeling project at Magnolia Printing. The ceiling has sustained water damage over the years, and a portion of it fell in a few months ago. It’s wonderful that a property owner is making an investment to maintain a building on the Magnolia Square that’s been in existence since World War II. We order our office supplies through Deadra Litzsinger at Magnolia Printing. Gracie is still there, too, but our feline friend from Banner-News days is in retirement from her Chief Rodent Officer title.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana area has more gun dealers than mental health providers

TEXARKANA, Texas - As lawmakers continue to debate gun control in the United States, one of the focal points includes improving access to mental health care. Recent data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shows Texas has significantly more gun dealers than mental health providers. In Bowie County,...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Carl David Hackworth

Carl David Hackworth, 67, of Emerson passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Carl was born on July 13, 1955 to the late John Carl Hackworth and Helen Irene (Vandergriff) Shaffer. He was employed as a pumper for Jeems Bayou Production Company in Oil City, LA.
EMERSON, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found floating in Hope pond

The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Prescott’s first National Night Out a big hit with local residents

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) hosted its first National Night Out at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last night and many members of the community turned up to show their support. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that takes place annually and serves to build partnerships between the community and local law enforcement. The event was organized by PPD Sergeant Casey Autry, and he said National Night Out is something he and fellow officers have wanted to participate in for some time. “This is chance for the community to come out and meet us and just have a good time,” Autry said. “We are trying to reach out to the community and build positive relationships. Plus, we want these kids to know they can come to us when they need help.”
PRESCOTT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

"Cram the Bus" collecting school supplies on Saturday

“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot. The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Quorum Court contemplates absorbing solid waste collection into county-controlled service

With only a year before Columbia County’s current solid waste collection contract expires, members of the Columbia County Quorum Court met Monday to discuss possible options moving forward with the public service. Over time, the county’s governing board has become increasingly agitated with its current contractor, GFL Environmental, Inc....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Candidates start filing for Columbia County municipal positions

The first candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Commodities distribution August 18 at Hospitality House

USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia. The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the drive-through distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, grapefruit juice, canned pears, raisins, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, egg noodles, farina cream of wheat and beef stew.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Poll: Job creation is Job 1 for Magnolia city government

Job creation and code enforcement should be the top priorities of Magnolia’s city government, and then there’s everything else. Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of nine responses to the following question:. “The Magnolia municipal election will be in November. Of these issues, which should be...
MAGNOLIA, AR
klax-tv.com

Postal Employee shot while delivering mail

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SHREVEPORT, LA

