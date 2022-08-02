The Prescott Police Department (PPD) hosted its first National Night Out at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last night and many members of the community turned up to show their support. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign that takes place annually and serves to build partnerships between the community and local law enforcement. The event was organized by PPD Sergeant Casey Autry, and he said National Night Out is something he and fellow officers have wanted to participate in for some time. “This is chance for the community to come out and meet us and just have a good time,” Autry said. “We are trying to reach out to the community and build positive relationships. Plus, we want these kids to know they can come to us when they need help.”

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO