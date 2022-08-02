Motorcyclist killed on Sierra Highway

Read on www.avpress.com
Related
L.A. Weekly
Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]
59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in a Hit-and-Run Crash on Sierra Highway. The incident happened on August 1st, at around 12:51 a.m., on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I. Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
Antelope Valley Press
Suspect in Palmdale burglary attempt at restaurant arrested
PALMDALE — A man is in custody after he tried to burglarize a fast food location, Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m., Tuesday, to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale station told City News Service.
NBC Los Angeles
Forward Progress Stopped, Lanes Reopen in Santa Clarita Brush Fire
Mandatory evacuations were ordered Thursday as firefighters responded to a brush fire burning in Santa Clarita. Mandatory evacuations were in order for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet Canyon Road and Commuter Way, and south of Commuter Way to Magic Mountain Parkway. Deputies were closing Soledad Canyon Road in...
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Skids Off-Road In Canyon Country Crash, No Injuries Reported
No injuries were reported after a car skid off the road into a planter in a Canyon Country crash Wednesday. Around 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, a car skidded through the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa in a Canyon Country crash, according to Bradley Grose, who caught the collision from his drone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Construction Employee Killed in South Los Angeles Identified
An employee at a construction site who was killed while apparently unloading heavy equipment from a truck in the South Los Angeles area was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West 81st Street about 9:45 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies as result of collision
LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday.
Man Found Hanging From Tree in Whittier Narrows Wednesday Morning
An unidentified man in his 50s was found hanging from a tree near Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in the San Gabriel Valley yesterday morning, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed with L.A. TACO. The man was pronounced dead at 6:45 AM in the 700 block of South Santa Anita Avenue in South El Monte. The coroner’s office said that the deceased’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.
Santa Clarita Radio
UPDATE: Canyon Country Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
UPDATE (3:35): Evacuation boundaries have been reduced between Commuter Way and Bouquet Canyon Road as the fire reaches 20-acres. UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): The Canyon Country brush fire has grown past 15-acres. Commercial buildings including Schooner’s Bar and Grill, on the south side of Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Magic Mountain Parkway are being evacuated.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man arrested in attack on woman in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in Hollywood last week that was captured on cell phone video and widely distributed on social media, authorities said. Dammion Jamarr Adkins, 33, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and booked...
2 Persons Killed In A Car Crash In South LA (Los Angeles, CA)
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed two people in South Los Angeles. The accident occurred at the intersection of W.52nd and Flower Street in South LA, according to the police.
signalscv.com
Road rage incident leads to arrest
A 56-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vandalism in connection with an alleged road rage incident on Tuesday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal the suspect keyed the victim’s car while the victim was...
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
foxla.com
Man arrested for woman's violent beating in Hollywood parking garage
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the violent beating of a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last weekend that was caught on camera. Dammion Adkins, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of felony battery with serious bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Adkins was being held without bail, police said.
Man Stabbed to Death in Santa Monica Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified the homeless man stabbed to death in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library, allegedly by another homeless man.
Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday
A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
1 dead, 1 wounded in late night shooting in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A late night shooting left one man dead and another man critically wounded in South Los Angeles, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to S. Figueroa and W. 102nd street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunfire broke out in the area.
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Comments / 0