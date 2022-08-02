ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

District to consider another bond measure

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 2 days ago
Read on www.avpress.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beverlypress.com

BHUSD disappointed by jury decision

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City expanding informational maps contract

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palmdale, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Palmdale, CA
Government
City
Palmdale, CA
Local
California Education
randomlengthsnews.com

Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot

Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

SO LONG BUT NOT GOODBYE

I’m taking a little break from CURIOUS CITY to work on a personal project. No way to carve out the needed time from my calendar otherwise, it seems. NOTEWORTHY, the weekly live music recommendations, will continue. Probably. Before the lefty loonies start accusing the Santa Monica Daily Press of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antelope Valley Press

Additional candidates enter November race

Seven people have pulled or filed candidate nomination papers for two full-term seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 consolidated general election. Dr. Jawad Bermani and Palmdale resident John Bryson are the latest potential candidates. They pulled nomination papers on Tuesday, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries

A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Antelope Valley Press

California City police getting upgraded weapons

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
HeySoCal

LAUSD outlines COVID protocols for new school year

With the start of classes less than two weeks away, Los Angeles Unified School District officials reiterated to parents Tuesday that many of the hard-line COVID-19-control measures that have been in effect over the past year are being dropped. Most notably, students and staff will no longer need to undergo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What Eunisses Hernandez will do when she gets to the City Council

Still in her early 30s, Eunisses Hernandez is about to join 15 of the most powerful people in Los Angeles. The criminal justice activist will be sworn into the 15-member Los Angeles City Council in the second week of December. This comes after the lifelong Northeast L.A. resident beat two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June primary - 54% to 46% -- in the Council District 1 race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Pet license late fees waived

PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will waive late fees for pet owners who have put off paying their required annual pet licenses and incurred late fees during these difficult economic times, the Department announced. The fee waivers are open for Palmdale residents...
citypridemagazine.com

L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Centers Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies in August￼

LOS ANGELES – L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college on August 5th in Inglewood. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.
INGLEWOOD, CA
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy