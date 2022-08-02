District to consider another bond measure

A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO