District to consider another bond measure

My Most Life-Affirming Night Took Place in My Favorite So Cal Bookstore: Vroman’s in PasadenaJoel EisenbergPasadena, CA
Wärtsilä & Utah Attack: Mismanaged Solar Energy Systems Can Pose Threat to Security, but Researchers are Two Steps AheadDOPE Quick ReadsUtah State
Altadena Farmer's Market raising the community's profileDon SimkovichAltadena, CA
Los Angeles County's Farnsworth Park is Home for the 25th Summer Concert SeriesDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
626 Night Market Tradition Continues in Arcadia and Expands to Santa MonicaDon SimkovichSanta Monica, CA
beverlypress.com
BHUSD disappointed by jury decision
A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
Antelope Valley Press
City expanding informational maps contract
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
LA County Supervisors Set Ballot Measure Allowing Sheriff Removal
As expected, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would give the board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
LAUSD scaling back requirements for COVID testing, other protocols
When children return to their Los Angeles Unified School District classrooms in two weeks, they will find a new set of COVID-19 protocols that are scaled back from the 2021-22 school year.
randomlengthsnews.com
Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot
Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SO LONG BUT NOT GOODBYE
I’m taking a little break from CURIOUS CITY to work on a personal project. No way to carve out the needed time from my calendar otherwise, it seems. NOTEWORTHY, the weekly live music recommendations, will continue. Probably. Before the lefty loonies start accusing the Santa Monica Daily Press of...
Antelope Valley Press
Additional candidates enter November race
Seven people have pulled or filed candidate nomination papers for two full-term seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 consolidated general election. Dr. Jawad Bermani and Palmdale resident John Bryson are the latest potential candidates. They pulled nomination papers on Tuesday, according to...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Palmdale battles illegal dumping in open spaces, wetlands
The city of Palmdale picked up 244 tons of illegally-dumped trash in April alone, and the problem is just getting worse.
Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries
A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
Antelope Valley Press
California City police getting upgraded weapons
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
LAUSD outlines COVID protocols for new school year
With the start of classes less than two weeks away, Los Angeles Unified School District officials reiterated to parents Tuesday that many of the hard-line COVID-19-control measures that have been in effect over the past year are being dropped. Most notably, students and staff will no longer need to undergo...
MedCity News
Another CA city votes to increase healthcare wages stirring controversy about where the funds will come from
A third city in Los Angeles County has increased minimum wages to $25 per hour for certain private healthcare workers, stirring controversy about the impact on healthcare workers at public hospitals. On Monday, the city council of Monterey Park, about seven miles from downtown Los Angeles, voted in favor of...
theeastsiderla.com
What Eunisses Hernandez will do when she gets to the City Council
Still in her early 30s, Eunisses Hernandez is about to join 15 of the most powerful people in Los Angeles. The criminal justice activist will be sworn into the 15-member Los Angeles City Council in the second week of December. This comes after the lifelong Northeast L.A. resident beat two-term incumbent Gil Cedillo in the June primary - 54% to 46% -- in the Council District 1 race.
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
Antelope Valley Press
Pet license late fees waived
PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will waive late fees for pet owners who have put off paying their required annual pet licenses and incurred late fees during these difficult economic times, the Department announced. The fee waivers are open for Palmdale residents...
citypridemagazine.com
L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Centers Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies in August￼
LOS ANGELES – L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college on August 5th in Inglewood. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.
PLANetizen
Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing
The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
