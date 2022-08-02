Checkpoint results in one arrest

59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in a Hit-and-Run Crash on Sierra Highway. The incident happened on August 1st, at around 12:51 a.m., on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I. Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO