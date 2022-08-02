Checkpoint results in one arrest

Read on www.avpress.com
Related
orangecountytribune.com
Pursuit ends in two arrests
What started as a burglary in Westminster ended up in an arrest in Bellflower. According to the WPD, officers responded to a commercial burglary in process at 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of Brookhurst Street and Hazard Avenue. The suspect refused to yield to police and led the officers...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount
PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist dies as result of collision
LANCASTER — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a vehicle that failed to yield at a two-way stop, Monday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The man, who identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Bus in California goes off highway and crashes, injuring 24
TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
L.A. Weekly
Martin Contreras Killed in Hit-and-Run on Sierra Highway [Lancaster, CA]
59-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in a Hit-and-Run Crash on Sierra Highway. The incident happened on August 1st, at around 12:51 a.m., on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I. Contreras was riding along the highway when he was fatally struck by a white GMC Yukon. The driver of the Yukon then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
Several robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Gardena casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash.
Security guard wounded in shootout during robbery of armored vehicle at Hustler Casino in Gardena
A security guard was shot and wounded during the robbery of an armored vehicle at the Hustler Casino in Gardena, prompting a search for several suspects, authorities said.
theavtimes.com
One driver arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint
PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence and more than a dozen other motorists were arrested for license violations at a DUI checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities announced. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, July 29,...
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash
LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died at the hospital after his bike collided with a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign in Lancaster Monday night, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10:38 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, near the intersection of Avenue J and 65th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fatal freeway collision
LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Antelope Valley Press
Motorcyclist killed on Sierra Highway
LANCASTER — A Lancaster man riding a motorcycle was killed, early Monday, in a hit-and-run collision on Sierra Highway, north of Avenue I, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Martin Contreras, 59, was exiting a private driveway and heading west across Sierra Highway, at about 12:50 a.m.,...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man arrested in attack on woman in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD – A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in Hollywood last week that was captured on cell phone video and widely distributed on social media, authorities said. Dammion Jamarr Adkins, 33, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and booked...
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police.
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
foxla.com
4 charged after attempting to rob Norco shop where owner shot robber
NORCO, Calif. - Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
Man, 41, With Depression Reported Missing in Lancaster
Authorities today sought the public's help to locate a 41-year-old man with depression who was last seen in Lancaster.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit
A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
Comments / 0