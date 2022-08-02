ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

City expanding informational maps contract

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts. The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines....
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

SO LONG BUT NOT GOODBYE

I’m taking a little break from CURIOUS CITY to work on a personal project. No way to carve out the needed time from my calendar otherwise, it seems. NOTEWORTHY, the weekly live music recommendations, will continue. Probably. Before the lefty loonies start accusing the Santa Monica Daily Press of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Gabriel: Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway

The Office of Supervisor Hilda Solis, in conjunction with the City of San Gabriel, will be giving away free backpacks and school supplies at Smith Park on Saturday, August 6 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. The County of Los Angeles Public Health will be onsite and offering a COVID-19...
Antelope Valley Press

California City police getting upgraded weapons

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Police Department will get new guns, after the City Council approved replacing their old sidearms following a lengthy discussion about the unbudgeted cost. On July 26, the Council approved purchasing 35 Glock 17 handguns to replace the 15- to 20-year-old Sig P220 that...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Canyon News

City Opposes Move Of Juvenile Prisoners To Malibu Region

MALIBU—The city of Malibu is against action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many who were convicted of serious and violent crimes, to the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, filing an official letter of protest with the County on July 13. Public safety...
MALIBU, CA
citypridemagazine.com

L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans’ Community Resource Centers Distribute Free Backpacks and School Supplies in August￼

LOS ANGELES – L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise health plans announced today they will distribute free backpacks filled with school supplies for Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college on August 5th in Inglewood. This is the third year in a row that the two health plans have held this backpack event series.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott

Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

State spares power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California’s southern coast won’t be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes, through 2023, state water officials voted, Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Permanent supportive housing rises on church property

LOS ANGELES — On a recent Thursday afternoon, church leaders, politicians and community members gathered in the parking lot of the historic Bethel AME Church in South Los Angeles for a groundbreaking ceremony. The site, which is at the corner of 79th Street and Western Avenue, will soon be home to 52 homeless people thanks to a project and partnership between Bethel AME and SDS Capital Group. Before the groundbreaking, the senior pastor at Bethel AME, Kelvin T. Calloway, read a prayer in front of the crowd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

The pets in L.A.'s animal shelters need help. Here's what you can do

The stories coming out of L.A. city animal shelters are heartbreaking for any pet lover: overcrowding and staffing shortages have led to cramped and filthy kennels and inadequate care, and some dogs aren't being walked for weeks. Last month critics questioned Los Angeles Animal Services' heavy reliance on volunteers to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

