Grafton, MA

Could the Sanctioning of Nativity School Have Been Handled Differently? | Part One

This spring, the Nativity School of Worcester was stripped of its Catholic affiliation by Bishop Robert McManus because the school continued flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags despite the bishop’s request to stop doing so. McManus also imposed other ecclesial sanctions, such as prohibiting the celebration of the sacraments on school property. Nativity is a Jesuit-run school which serves primarily students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.
thegraftonnews.com

Spend a hot August night (or two) with these local summer concerts

Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Riley-Pappas Performance Pavilion, Pappas Recreation Complex. Rain date the following Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. GRAFTON. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Common. Presented by Grafton Recreation. For updates, visit the Grafton Rec Facebook page. Aug. 3 -- Kelly...
NBC Connecticut

Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022

New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
Eater

Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore

Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
natickreport.com

Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick

Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
thegraftonnews.com

Nipmuc Nation hosts first-ever Pow Wow at VFW in South Grafton

SOUTH GRAFTON -- Long before there was a VFW, or a school, or even a town, Native Americans lived here. On July 31, the Nipmuc Nation celebrated that longevity, and resilience, with its first-ever Pow Wow in the back of the VFW. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for...
MassLive.com

Massachusetts school district pushes back start date due to supply-chain issues

A Massachusetts Public School district is extending its students’ summer vacation after supply-chain issues disrupted summer school maintenance projects. The Gardner Public School District sent a letter to the families of its students on Monday, stating that Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will delay their opening dates for the 2022-2023 school year by one week. The opening date for Gardner Elementary School will be delayed by two weeks, the district added.
MassLive.com

Sunsets after 8 end in Massachusetts in the coming days

Enjoy the extended summer daylight while it lasts. The sun will begin to set before 8 p.m. in most of Massachusetts beginning this week. In June, during the longest days of the year, sunrises in Boston approached 5 a.m. and sunsets were nearly as late as 8:30 p.m., according to the daylight tracking website TimeandDate.com.
nbcboston.com

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
