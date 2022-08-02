Roundup: Ayman al-Zawahiri Killed; Sydney Sweeney Has a New Look; Latest MLB Trade Deadline Updates

Read on www.thebiglead.com
Devin Williams Not Happy Brewers Traded Josh Hader
Devin Williams made it clear he wasn't happy the Brewers traded Josh Hader.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Phillies, Angles Reportedly Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies rounded out a busy Tuesday by acquiring a former All-Star pitcher. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Philadelphia landed Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, the Angels will receive outfielder Mickey Moniak. The former No. 1 pick has 12 hits and 10...
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Former ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Lands New Job
The reporter left the network back in October after they established the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
RIP Ronda Rousey's 'Road House' Remake
The sports world has suffered some big loses lately. Bill Russell, Vin Scully, and now Ronda Rousey's Road House remake. With the news that Jake Gyllenhaal will
Golf Digest
Vin Scully's greatest call may have been when this PGA Tour pro couldn't escape a pot bunker
From Hank Aaron's record-breaking 715th home run to Kirk Gibson's heroics in the 1988 World Series, Vin Scully was on the call for some of the most famous—and impressive—moments in baseball history. But on the day after the legendary announcer passed away, we'd like to remember how he handled a not-so-impressive moment on the golf course.
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Tuesday.
Phil Simms Names His Pick For NFL's Greatest Player Ever
Phil Simms has played with and covered a lot of great football players over the course of his lengthy career. One stands above the rest, though. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster wished Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday on Wednesday. In his birthday message, Simms called Brady the greatest...
Amir Garrett Throws Drink on White Sox Fan During Game
Amir Garrett threw a drink on a fan during the Royals-White Sox game Tuesday night.
TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies
The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies have made a trade.
TRADE: The Chicago Cubs And New York Mets Made A Deal
The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs made a trade on Tuesday.
Look: Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend Shares Racy Poolside Photo
Earlier this summer, a report emerged suggesting Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his girlfriend took the next step. Kingsbury and his rumored girlfriend, Veronica Bielik moved in together. This report first came from Sideaction.com:. "Kliff and Veronica are living together. She goes back to Poland for brief periods...
FOX Sports hires ex-ESPN reporter
Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams has landed at FOX Sports. Williams will work as a sideline reporter for select college football broadcasts. She suggested she will be working alongside Jason Benetti and Brock Huard. “I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football...
Los Angeles Dodgers Sign 18 Of 19 Picks From 2022 MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed 18 of their 19 selections in the 2022 MLB Draft by the deadline last week, along with adding six undrafted players to the organization. The 2022 Dodgers draft was headlined by taking Dalton Rushing out of the University of Louisville in the second round (40th overall pick). Dodgers vice president of amateur scouting Billy Gasparino believes Rushing has the ability to stick at catcher, but also enough athleticism to change positions if needed.
MLB Team of the Month: Austin Riley starts lineup, Edwin Diaz closes it
No one had a better July than Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves. In his final at-bat of the month, Riley hit a walk-off RBI double into the right-center gap. That double was his 26th extra-base hit in July, topping Hall of Famer Hank Aaron's franchise record of 25 XBH in a month.
