Read on www.arklatexhomepage.com
Related
KTAL
Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
KSLA
Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the...
KSLA
Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are injured following a crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning. Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue. That’s near Aero Drive. According to Shreveport Fire...
KLTV
WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport woman arrested after child found in hot car in casino parking garage
A six-year-old is in the hospita,l and a woman is facing criminal charges after police say she left the child unattended in a car in a downtown Shreveport parking garage Wednesday.
10 People Injured In A Multi-vehicle Crash Near Aero Drive (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Fire department responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue near Aero Drive at about 10 a.m.
Shreveport Woman Arrested for Leaving Child Inside Hot Car
Shreveport Police have arrested a woman charged with child abandonment, after she alledgedly left a young child inside a vehicle unattended. Officers found the 6 year old child inside the locked car in a parking garage in the 400 block of Clyde Fant Parkway with all of the windows up, and the engine not running.
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Longview Fire Department looking for person of interest related to wildfire inside city limits
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is looking for a person of interest involving a wildfire that was in the city limits of Longview. According to the LFD report of a fire was called in at the 1000 block of Toler Road around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The...
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
KTAL
SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
One person injured in late night stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday. Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back. Officials say a fight...
KTAL
4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House
4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House (AP) 4 critically injured in lightning strike near White …. Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at W. Shreveport …. Slight chance of rain Friday & a better chance next …. Monkeypox: 5th child comes down with disease | NewsNation …. Dr....
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
swark.today
Unidentified body found floating in Hope pond by ARDOT worker early this morning
A white middle-aged male dead body was found early this morning floating in a pond behind the former Marcus Twin Cinema on Highway 29 in Hope by an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker, who phoned in his report at 7:28 a.m. “We do have some indication of who it may...
‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store. Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The […]
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
KTAL
Police ID suspect in multiple Shreveport business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May. Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.
Comments / 0