SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO