Rodessa, LA

KTAL

Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are injured following a crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning. Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue. That’s near Aero Drive. According to Shreveport Fire...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
LONGVIEW, TX
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Hope pond identified

The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
HOPE, AR
KTAL

Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

One person injured in late night stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in north Shreveport late Monday. Around 9:06 p.m., an emergency call came in from Michigan Blvd. in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound to the back. Officials say a fight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House

4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House (AP) 4 critically injured in lightning strike near White House
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Body found floating in Hope pond

The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
HOPE, AR
KLTV

More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Police ID suspect in multiple Shreveport business burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May. Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.
SHREVEPORT, LA

