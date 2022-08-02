Read on www.14news.com
14news.com
Crews expected to start work on South Green Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday. Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas. The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris...
wevv.com
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments responded to a large fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning. Crews are responding to the fire along Liberty Street in Hartford, Kentucky.
14news.com
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
14news.com
Crews called to house fire in Hartford
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
14news.com
Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have tree limbs that fell during this week’s storms, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says you can drop them off in the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The Parks Department is only accepting damaged trees and limbs from residents. EPD will have video...
Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be moved
The Confederate statue from the Daviess County Courthouse lawn will soon have a new home. Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says an agreement has been reached with the Daughters of the Confederacy.
14news.com
Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission moved ahead with plans to build a transient boat dock. Some think this could boost tourism, but others aren’t convinced. After a 3-2 vote, Owensboro officials are going forward with their plans for the boat dock. It has some in the...
Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
14news.com
Evansville family deals with days-long power outage
Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 7 hours ago. Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco.
14news.com
Owensboro economic development agency looking to ‘Grow the Boro’ with remote workers
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new project is being developed to help the city of Owensboro, and it could spread to others. City economic leaders are looking to attract remote workers to the area. ”We like to say in here Owensboro is your opportunity and so we want everyone to...
14news.com
Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
14news.com
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive. Authorities say they’re interviewing a person of interest. A not guilty plea was entered from EVSC school board member and bar owner Amy Word. This comes as police arrest more people...
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
14news.com
60th annual Volksfest kicking off Thursday
Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due...
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
wevv.com
First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State
Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
14news.com
Officials: Two dogs die in Warrick Co. house fire
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire in Warrick County Thursday. It happened on St. Lucia Drive in a neighborhood right off Telephone Road. Dispatchers tell us it started as a kitchen grease fire. Officials tell us two dogs died in the fire. We will update...
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
14news.com
Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one person was arrested after an Owensboro house fire Wednesday morning. That happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. After investigating, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set. Detectives arrested 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro. She faces a...
