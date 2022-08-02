ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

14news.com

Crews expected to start work on South Green Street

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday. Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas. The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to house fire in Hartford

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
HARTFORD, KY
14news.com

Evansville Parks Dept. accepting tree limbs from Monday’s storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have tree limbs that fell during this week’s storms, Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says you can drop them off in the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The Parks Department is only accepting damaged trees and limbs from residents. EPD will have video...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro City Commission approves plan for boat dock

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro City Commission moved ahead with plans to build a transient boat dock. Some think this could boost tourism, but others aren’t convinced. After a 3-2 vote, Owensboro officials are going forward with their plans for the boat dock. It has some in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville family deals with days-long power outage

Police: 2 arrested in connection to Owensboro homicide investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 7 hours ago. Affidavit: Newburgh man says he delivered cocaine to people while working at Lamasco.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson Planning Commission presents sports complex plans

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Henderson Planning Commission hosted a meeting where city leaders discussed a proposed sports complex on Airline Road. Project Manager Dylan Ward said the meeting was productive as they move forward with accepting construction bids on the project. “Most of [the public’s] concerns were...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a double homicide. It happened at Lodge Food Mart near Riverside Drive. Authorities say they’re interviewing a person of interest. A not guilty plea was entered from EVSC school board member and bar owner Amy Word. This comes as police arrest more people...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

60th annual Volksfest kicking off Thursday

Wife of slain Evansville firefighter expected back in court. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Ex-Lamasco employee arrested in connection to drug investigation. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due to unfinished construction. Updated: 8 hours ago. Daviess Co. Schools delay opening of middle school due...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State

Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials: Two dogs die in Warrick Co. house fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a house fire in Warrick County Thursday. It happened on St. Lucia Drive in a neighborhood right off Telephone Road. Dispatchers tell us it started as a kitchen grease fire. Officials tell us two dogs died in the fire. We will update...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro woman accused of setting home on fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers say one person was arrested after an Owensboro house fire Wednesday morning. That happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. After investigating, authorities determined the fire was intentionally set. Detectives arrested 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro. She faces a...
OWENSBORO, KY

