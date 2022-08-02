Read on www.click2houston.com
Related
Click2Houston.com
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 3 puppies rescued after owner caught on video pulling, hitting pup, Houston SPCA says
Three puppies were rescued in southeast Houston after their alleged owner was seen on video showing signs of abuse. Officials with the Houston SPCA said they stepped in after the owner was seen grabbing one of the pups by their leg and pulling him through a fence before hitting him multiple times with what appears to be a small tree branch.
Click2Houston.com
Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say
MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies as result of grass fire that spread to building in Cypress, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – A man was pronounced dead as firefighters worked to put out a 4-alarm fire in the Cy-Fair area Thursday afternoon. The fire started in the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail, south of Highway 99 and west of the Dyess Park sports complex. A resident nearby said...
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED IN LA GRANGE IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN REPORTED MISSING LAST WEEK
La Grange police have identified the body of a woman found dead over the weekend at the city’s sewer plant. Police say the body of 34-year-old Brittany Low was discovered by a city worker Sunday morning on West Lowerline Street. Low was reported missing to police on Friday, July...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
mocomotive.com
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
cw39.com
Skeletal remains found along La Porte Freeway in east Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are awaiting autopsy results on human skeletal remains found in east Houston Tuesday. Local authorities said they were found in the 1300 La Porte Freeway (State Highway 225) just outside the east look about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The identity, gender and cause of...
Click2Houston.com
12 families displaced large fire at west Houston apartment complex
Twelve families were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment building at a complex in west Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department. Crews responded to reports of a fire at Abbey at Briar Forest Apartments, located at 1919 S. Kirkwood Rd, after 4 p.m. Thursday. “Arson is investigating to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father charged in death of 1-month-old boy found unresponsive at motel off I-10
The 33-year-old father was charged following a preliminary investigation of the injuries found on the baby, police said.
Click2Houston.com
Woman grabbed, forced into residence by 1 of 3 chase suspects who led officers on pursuit in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three arrests have been made after police say the suspects led them on a chase that ended in a crash involving a patrol vehicle. After the crash, one of the suspects grabbed a woman and forced his way into her residence to hide in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
fox26houston.com
Authorities investigating pellet gun shooting spree, 7 people injured in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - Police in Galveston are investigating a series of pellet gun shootings on Galveston Island. On Tuesday evening, at least seven people were hit by pellets at four different spots in Galveston. Authorities believe the shooter was a young person and had been driving around with several other teenagers or young adults.
Click2Houston.com
Family of Arlene Alvarez holds news conference after home burglarized to urge community to rally against crime in Harris County
HOUSTON – The family of a 9-year-old Houston girl who died after she was shot by a man who opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM last year held a news conference Thursday to urge the community to rally against increased crime in Harris County. The news...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter
PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
Click2Houston.com
7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says
GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed, 11-year-old injured after 18-wheeler loses tires, striking 2 cars on the North Freeway, HCSO says
A man is dead and his 11-year-old son was injured when an 18-wheeler lost two of its tires while on the North Freeway Thursday afternoon. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on I-45 near Louettawhen one of the tandem axels broke and two tires went flying.
Man killed when 18-wheeler's 2 loose tires hit 2 vehicles on I-45 near Louetta, sheriff says
The big rig was heading southbound when two of its tires came off. One tire struck the vehicle in which Lee Simons Jr., and his 11-year-old son were in.
ketk.com
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: What it looks like as fire crews battle blaze in Cypress
A four-alarm blaze erupted in Cypress Thursday evening, leaving one mad dead, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. Multiple agencies are at the scene working to contain the fire.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Flames ignite at chemical plant in Wharton County
Local and surrounding agencies battled a large fire Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at a chemical plant in Wharton County. The blaze ignited at 10 p.m. at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 S. SH 60, according to firefighters. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the...
Comments / 0