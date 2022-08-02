ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Body of man found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery, deputies say

MONTGOMERY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a body was found partially buried in sand pits in Montgomery Tuesday, deputies said. Montgomery County Precinct 4 sheriff’s deputies said a teen was riding a four-wheeler in the sand pits near the intersection of Northpark and Sorters Road when he discovered the body of a man that was partially buried in one of the sand dunes.
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
Skeletal remains found along La Porte Freeway in east Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are awaiting autopsy results on human skeletal remains found in east Houston Tuesday. Local authorities said they were found in the 1300 La Porte Freeway (State Highway 225) just outside the east look about 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The identity, gender and cause of...
12 families displaced large fire at west Houston apartment complex

Twelve families were displaced after a fire damaged an apartment building at a complex in west Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department. Crews responded to reports of a fire at Abbey at Briar Forest Apartments, located at 1919 S. Kirkwood Rd, after 4 p.m. Thursday. “Arson is investigating to...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Body in Porter

PORTER, TX — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 8:30 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in the 26000 block of Sorters Road in Porter, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered an unidentified deceased male in a nearby sandlot.
7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says

GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
PHOTOS: Flames ignite at chemical plant in Wharton County

Local and surrounding agencies battled a large fire Tuesday night and Wednesday morning at a chemical plant in Wharton County. The blaze ignited at 10 p.m. at the Prime ECO Group Plant located at 2933 S. SH 60, according to firefighters. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the...
WHARTON COUNTY, TX

