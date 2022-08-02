Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG

BALTIMORE -- Two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said. Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother Alisa and father Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.Lewis woke up in his first-floor room to the noise of glass shattering and alerted the family to get out of the house. Both parents escaped. When they realized the children had not gotten out, Lewis attempted to re-enter the house but flames from a fire prevented him from doing so.Zachary escaped out of a second-story window, but 21-year-old Jillian and 19-year-old Lindsay were trapped inside. About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to the blaze.Fire personnel found the girls inside the home. They were then taken to SUNY Southampton Hospital, where they died from their injuries, police said.Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO