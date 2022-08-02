Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG

Read on wjla.com
Two Maryland sisters killed in Noyack, NY house fire
BALTIMORE -- Two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said. Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother Alisa and father Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.Lewis woke up in his first-floor room to the noise of glass shattering and alerted the family to get out of the house. Both parents escaped. When they realized the children had not gotten out, Lewis attempted to re-enter the house but flames from a fire prevented him from doing so.Zachary escaped out of a second-story window, but 21-year-old Jillian and 19-year-old Lindsay were trapped inside. About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to the blaze.Fire personnel found the girls inside the home. They were then taken to SUNY Southampton Hospital, where they died from their injuries, police said.Investigators are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
Body Of Boy Lost Swimming In Potomac River In Maryland Found, Search Ongoing For Father
The body of a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming with his father in the Potomac River near Charles County has reportedly been recovered. On Monday, Aug. 1, officials said that the two were reported missing near Swan Point In Newburg after they became distressed while swimming in the waterway with their family, prompting a massive search.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Rockville Man With 'Medical Issues
Concerns are mounting in Maryland as local law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County attempt to track down a missing 70-year-old man. An alert was issued by the Rockville City Police Department as they seek the public's assistance in locating Dale Calvin Clukey, of College Parkway, who had not been seen in several days as of Thursday, Aug. 4.
NBC Washington
Concerns Mounting For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore
Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg teen, authorities say. Liz Salmeron-Banegas, 15, was reported missing from the 400 block of Muddy Branch Road, Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to Montgomery County police. Salmeron-Banegas is described as 5-foot-1 weighing approximately 120 pounds. She has long black hair...
fox5dc.com
Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing. ◀︎ ▶︎
Father told judge mother was a danger to 2-year-old before daughter died in VB hotel room
In March, a father told a Washington D.C. family courts judge that he was concerned about his wife's deteriorating mental health and afraid for his daughter's safety when she was with her mother. Four months later, his toddler daughter is dead and her mother is charged with felony child abuse and neglect.
Man In Custody For Assaulting Store Clerk In Maryland Who Taped Him During Dispute: Sheriff
A man who viciously assaulted a Maryland gas station clerk for filming him during a dispute in Harford County, leaving him with lasting injuries, has been apprehended and faces multiple charges, authorities announced. Abingdon resident William Bill Jones, 28, turned himself in at the Harford County Detention Center on Wednesday,...
NBC Washington
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
WJLA
Former Fairfax Co. officer Michael Colley pleads guilty in death of 6-month-old daughter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 42-year-old Jason Michael Colley, the Fairfax County police officer charged in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in 2017, entered an Alford plea to two counts of 1st degree assault Thursday in Frederick County Circuit Court. An Alford plea is a type of guilty...
WJLA
Special police officer shot to death during training session at Anacostia Library in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — "It's a very tragic situation," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said to a group of reporters at a news conference Thursday evening. A special police officer is dead after she was shot during a training session conducted by a retired MPD officer at the Anacostia Library in D.C., according to Contee.
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
WTOP
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Four people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the hospital, though they...
Police K9 Team In Bryans Road Leads To Apprehension Of Wanted Suspect Hiding Under Car: Sheriff
A wanted man in Maryland was tracked down by a police K9 unit after being busted with an illegal weapon and an alleged harassment incident, authorities announced. District Heights resident Kemani Rhodes, 21, who had been wanted for first-degree assault in Prince George’s, is facing new charges in Charles County after being apprehended following an incident in Bryans Road last month.
NBC Washington
