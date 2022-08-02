ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Podcast: The trade deadline is here. What will the Miami Marlins do?

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

When general manager Kim Ng addressed the media on Saturday in a pretrade deadline news conference, she remained hopeful that the Miami Marlins had a “very outside shot” of contending for a playoff spot.

The Marlins have lost three games since then. They are nine games under .500 for the first time this season.

That outside shot is even more of a long shot now than it already was then.

Which brings us to the 6 p.m. Tuesday trade deadline, where any Marlins move will most likely be one that looks toward the future rather than one that provides an immediate jolt to the big-league roster.

The most logical moves would be to trade one or multiple high-leverage relievers — Anthony Bass, Steven Okert and Dylan Floro come to mind. First basemen/designated hitters Jesus Aguilar and Garrett Cooper come to mind as well.

And if the Marlins are enticed enough — and at the moment that feels like a big if — could they ship off starting pitcher Pablo Lopez?

Miami Herald Marlins beat writer Jordan McPherson and deputy sports editor Andre Fernandez dive into the possibilities on the latest episode of Fish Bytes and take a look at what could be in store for the final two months of the season.

