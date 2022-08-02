Read on wjno.iheart.com
Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman
>Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman. (Pasco Co., FL) - Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing South Central, Pennsylvania woman have been recovered in Florida. PSP says 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in late February in Shippensburg. Remains found on a property in Pasco County, Florida have been positively identified as Forbes. State Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate her death, which is believed to be a homicide.
Louisiana Native Named First Black Four-Star Marine Corps General
The first four-star black Marine Corps General is a Louisiana native. The U.S. Senate approved Lieutenant General Michael Langley's promotion on Monday. Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted a congratulatory message afterward. Langley was born in Shreveport, and he graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1985. He's been...
Five People Arrested for Money Laundering Between Iowa and Mexico
(Waterloo, IA) -- Five people are in custody in connection to a money laundering operation between Iowa and Mexico. According to the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the investigation into the money laundering scheme lasted two years before arrests were made. Those arrested include:. Richard Mohorne. Megan Heying. Mark Sayles.
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports. Bigham Farms specified...
Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County
I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
Tim Sieren Practical Farmers of Iowa
Andy had a visit with The Practical Farmers of Iowa and got to visit with 8-year member Tim Sieren who has been no-tilling since 1979, planting cover crops, clover, and rye for many purposes, and very into the regenerative side of agriculture. Below is a photo on Tim's farm near Keota, Iowa.
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
Former Cuomo Adviser Killed After Being Kicked Out Of Lyft On Highway
Sidney Wolf, an ex-adviser to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was killed last month after being kicked out of a Lyft ride in the middle of a Delaware highway, FOX 5 NY reports. A fatal crash was reported by Delaware State Police on Coastal Highway near Anchors Way in...
Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday
> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
Chinese communist party invades Texas public schools
While you were worried about monkey pox and Johnny Depp's divorce this was happening. Bias, indoctrination, and hostility toward self-governance present in the state’s education system has shocked and outraged Texans, resulting in demands for their public servants to act at local and state levels. As Texas Scorecard has illuminated throughout this investigative series, however, multiple infiltrations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wielding these same threats are also present in the state’s education apparatus.
North Carolina Man Celebrates Big Lottery Win: 'We're Just Ecstatic'
A man in North Carolina is "ecstatic" after hitting the jackpot to score a six-figure prize. Pernell Shoulars Jr., of Fayetteville, stopped by the Short Trip on Stoney Point Road on Friday (July 29) where he picked up a $10 Triple Win Fast Play lottery ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Shoulars thought his luck had run out after seeing someone had just hit the $272,829 jackpot; however his mood changed when the store clerk told him he was the lucky winner.
Governor Signs Executive Order To Improve Equity In State Purchasing
Governor Kate Brown today issued Executive Order 22-15, which directs state agencies to take specific steps, over several years, to improve equity in state procurement and contracting. The Executive Order is a result of proposals from the Racial Justice Council’s (RJC) Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup, aimed at embedding equity into state procurement and contracting processes.
Oregon Pauses Wildfire Risk Map Development
Oregon pauses the process of developing a wildfire risk map. Cal Mukumoto, Oregon State Forester and Director of the Oregon Department of Forestry, issued the following statement today:. Oregon’s wildfire environment has changed significantly in the past decade. Climate change is bringing us hotter, drier summers and historic levels of...
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
You Can Now Ride a Train Over the Ocean To Pigeon Key In Florida Keys
Pigeon Key in the Florida Keys is a 5 acre island and has 8 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. It served as the work home for laborers as they were building the Florida East Coast Railway. It was also one of the locations that were used for the 1995 series of Flipper and was the Finish Line during The Amazing Race in 2011.
