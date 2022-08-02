Canada's TD Bank eyes further U.S. expansion with $1.3 billion Cowen purchase

Read on www.cnbc.com
London Stock Exchange says Refinitiv costs and savings on track
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) (LSEG.L) cost and savings targets for integration of data company Refinitiv are on track, it said after half-year results and the launch of a larger than expected 750 million pound ($911 million) share buyback.
Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014 in what’s still the U.S.’s largest IPO. Now, a U.S.-China fight could kick the Chinese tech giant off Wall Street
Alibaba's U.S. IPO in 2014 is still the country's largest, raising $25 billion. But a fight between the U.S. and China over auditing may kick the e-commerce giant out of Wall Street. Almost eight years ago, Alibaba founder Jack Ma watched as eight of his customers rang the opening bell...
Wall Street ends mixed as investors eye jobs data
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended mixed in a dull session on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
Chinese filings for U.S. clearance on investments doubled in 2021
Chinese investors roughly doubled the number of applications they made last year seeking U.S. regulatory clearance for proposed stakes in American companies, according to a new Treasury Department report. Part of the increase in filings was due to such withdrawals and refilings, along with increased case complexity that results in...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
Jim Cramer Says Ford Stock Could Jump To $15 On Earnings If Tesla Is Mentioned: Here's Why
Ford Motor Co F is scheduled to report earnings this week and Jim Cramer believes the stock is positioned to jump significantly higher on the back of management commentary. "Jim Farley is coming in hot," Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know: Cramer expects Ford...
Shocker: Northrop Grumman Beats SpaceX in Space
SpaceX had a shot at becoming a satellite builder for the Pentagon -- but then Northrop showed up.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
5 Fantastic Actively Managed Fidelity Funds to Buy
2022 is a stock picker's market. What does that mean? Put simply, it means that well-implemented active strategies can have better odds of outperforming compared to passive strategies. It also means that now is a good time to take a look at the best actively managed Fidelity funds. Fidelity belongs...
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
CNBC
Hackers drain nearly $200 million from crypto startup in 'free-for-all' attack
Hackers yanked almost $200 million in crypto from Nomad, a so-called blockchain bridge. Blockchain bridges allow users to transfer tokens from one network to another. They've become a prime target for hackers seeking to swindle investors out of millions. Hackers drained almost $200 million in cryptocurrency from Nomad, a tool...
