ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)

By Jesse Stewart
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on live959.com

Comments / 0

Related
Live 95.9

An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)

It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More

It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

It’s Time For Some Sun Time Fun Time On The Mohawk Trail

I always love taking a drive on the Mohawk Trail. If you are looking for some fun on these warm summer days check out the Mohawk trail where you will find everything from camping, and trips down the Deerfield river to wonderful handmade art. The Mohican – Mohawk Recreation Trail...
CHARLEMONT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
North Adams, MA
State
Florida State
Florida, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Berkshire County, MA
Traffic
City
Clarksburg, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Florida, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
HOLYOKE, MA
Live 95.9

Another Person Hit By A Car In A Great Barrington Crosswalk

Concerns about the safety of Great Barrington crosswalks are once again in focus as yet another person has been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk in the town. Are local drivers not paying enough attention? Are the pedestrians not paying enough attention? Whatever the reason, something needs to be done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Driving#A Foggy Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WWLP 22News

Homeowner responsibilities in case of an accident during a gathering

(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all been to a friends or family members house for a summer party. Swimming or just letting the kids play together, and, sadly, accidents happen. But who’s responsible if you or your child gets hurt at someone else’s home party? Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is here to help guide us.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
FUN 107

LOOK: Nearly $2.3 Million Pittsfield Home Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House

Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Pittsfield mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of deadly crashes in western Massachusetts has many concerned for their safety. The most recent crashes occurred Wednesday morning in Holyoke and Tuesday night in Easthampton. A man and woman were struck and killed last night on Northampton Street in Easthampton. That accident happened...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WBEC AM

One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)

Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy