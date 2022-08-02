ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Let the sharks have it’: Beach lovers scrambling for NYC pool space after series of attacks

By Alyson Krueger
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3Zga_0h1aHKjH00

That bites.

Audrey Jongens, 24, runs a TikTok restaurant review page, named the VIP List, and lives for the beach.

“I usually go to the Hamptons, especially Montauk, at least a few times every summer,” said the Financial District resident. “It’s my happy place.”

But this summer, Jongens refuses to set foot in the ocean.

“If the water isn’t crystal clear, if I can’t see the bottom, I am not going in, considering the shark attacks,” she said.

There have been at least six “Jaws”-esque attacks this summer in the region, with numerous other sightings . A dead great white, for example, washed up on Long Island , near Quogue, in late July. Rockaway Beach closed multiple times last month because of sightings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOPZh_0h1aHKjH00
Shark attacks at area beaches are driving New Yorkers to increasingly crowded swimming pools across the city, from public parks to private hotel clubs.
Stefano Giovannini

The shark sightings have put a damper on summer fun, leaving frightened swimmers from New York City to the Hamptons scrambling to find places to cool off. And when they do brave the waves, they are looking carefully over their shoulders.

Jongen said she’ll hang out on the sand if it’s not too hot, going to beach parties at Gurney’s in Montauk, or sitting around a bonfire at night. But with the ocean a no-go zone, she is now limited to her friend’s pools in the Hamptons or rooftop pools in the city.

The latter isn’t even a great option considering her favorite spots, such as the rooftop pool and bar at the James hotel in SoHo, seem to be getting more crowded by the day.

“I don’t even really swim now,” she said. “I just put my feet in, because I feel like so
many people are in the [pool], it’s kind of gross.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eqdH_0h1aHKjH00
The beaches of Long Island’s East End are a “happy place” for FiDi resident Audrey Jongens, or they were — this summer, she’s opting for pools, if she can find any that aren’t overcrowded.

She jokes that next summer, to live it up to the max, she needs to find a private oasis.

“I would not be opposed to having a private pool on my balcony,” she added. “That would be the dream.”

Stephanie Carino, 38, an office manager at a food tech company who lives in Astoria, grew up on Long Island and usually goes to Jones Beach or Robert Moses State Park a few times every month in the summer. This year, she’s staying away altogether.

“That would usually be the plan for summer weekends, but seeing all these news stories, I think people are even crazy to think about going,” she said. “I am avoiding the beach at all costs.”

Instead, she’s heading to pools in the city. “Some of the hotels don’t allow access, but I know which ones you can pay to get in,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45H9oB_0h1aHKjH00
Somewhere Nowhere NYC at the Renaissance New York Chelsea hotel on West 25th Street at Sixth Avenue is a popular day club.
Stefano Giovannini

ResortPass , a company that sells access to hotel pools, said its New York bookings were up 207% in July over June. Listings range from the stylish William Vale in Williamsburg ($150 for a half-day) to the flashy Margaritaville Resort near Times Square ($100 for a full day).

Sameer Qureshi, co-founder of Somewhere Nowhere NYC, a lounge and nightclub with a pool at the Renaissance New York Chelsea hotel, said he is overwhelmed with requests from people who are trying to find alternatives to the beach.

“Having a pool in New York City right now is the ultimate unicorn,” said Qureshi. “Friends of friends are hitting me up and asking if they can bring their kids to the pool, because they are not going to the beach.”

The Summer Club, a new 24,000-square-foot day club at the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City with two pools, has hit capacity on weekends, even though it can fit 2,000 people.

“I never believed so many people from Manhattan would come to Long Island City, but 99% of my crowd is Manhattanites,” said owner Seth Levine. “We are inundated.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLfMm_0h1aHKjH00
Hayley Faber, a lifeguard at Somewhere Nowhere, a popular pool club in Chelsea.
Stefano Giovannini

Some New Yorkers would rather take their chances with the sharks — although they’re not exactly throwing caution to the wind, either.

Randi Savron, who has lived next to the ocean for more than 55 years, first in the Rockaways and now in East Atlantic Beach, said sharks have been top of mind for everybody.

“They have been closely monitoring [shark] activity with drones,” she said. “They have been shutting down the beach on occasion, up and down the peninsula.”

Her partner is a triathlete and usually swims laps one-eighth of a mile offshore, but this year, they’re more apprehensive about their daily exercise, always keeping a watch for the dreaded fins. They’re both trying to stay much closer to the beach, or out of the water completely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOK7d_0h1aHKjH00
Given crowded alternatives like the Summer Club in Long Island City, some swimmers are taking their chances with the sharks.
Stefano Giovannini

“We go to a private beach club around the corner with cabanas and an Olympic-sized, heated swimming pool,” said Savron. “We also have an inflatable pool in the backyard for a quick cool off.”

James Mallios, the owner of Bar Marseille Rockaway, decided stranded swimmers needed to be cheered up. At the end of July, he announced that every time a fin was spotted, happy hour prices would kick in. (Normally, it runs from 3 to 7 p.m.)

“It sucks to schlep all your stuff to the beach and then, all of a sudden, there is a great white, and you have to get out of the water,” he said. “At least they can come and have fun here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rm3Uf_0h1aHKjH00
A great white — like the one that washed ashore on Long Island earlier in the season — swims off the coast of Mexico.
@euanart/ Magnus News

Cat Colella-Graham, 52, a human resources consultant who lives in Locust Valley, Long Island, is tired of hearing about the only topic her shoreline-loving friends seem to want to talk about: sharks.

“They are like, ‘This is our beach. They are ruining our summer, blah, blah, blah,’ ” she said. “But I’m like, ‘You are a grown-up. There are solutions. There are a lot of ways to still enjoy the summer.’ “

Of course, it’s easier when you have your own pool. Colella-Graham had one built last year, when shark sightings became more frequent.

“I love to swim. It’s one of the things that I absolutely adore doing, and now I can still do it,” she said. “I don’t want to take the risk of going into the ocean as more shark-mania happens. I also feel like I need to leave the ocean alone and let the sharks have it. It’s their space.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Queens beach closed to swimming due to bacteria in water

NEW YORK -- A Queens beach is temporarily closed to swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water.A red flag was posted on a lifeguard stand at Jacob Riis Park on Thursday, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.The National Park Service says unsafe levels of bacteria were found in water samples.Due to the increased health risk, the beach is closed to swimming until further notice.
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

A 120-Foot-Long Inflatable Wonderland Is Popping Up In NYC Tomorrow

Here’s another opporuntity to embrace your inner child in NYC! Starting tomorrow August 5 at 10 a.m., “Pop in the City,” a massive walk-through inflatable experience, is taking over 32nd and 33rd Streets between Broadway and 6th Ave. Open for four weeks straight (until August 28), the custom-built installation is 120 feet long and includes “a series of interconnected domes, each housing separate interactive elements that reflect an immersive and abstract take on New York, its people, and its culture,” a press release shares. Enter through a giant slide that will deposit you in a ball pit “ocean” of 500,000 translucent balls — and that’s only the beginning! Within the elaborate space there will also be oversized sculptures paying homage to NYC (so expect big apples, big buildings, big pizza and lots more inflatable art!).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Blast off to Astroland’s Past at this Coney Island Exhibit

Take a short ride to a good time rang out the ads for Coney Island‘s Astroland through the latter half of the 20th century. The collection of rides making up the amusement park would flash across the screen, with smiles of endless young couples, giggling children, and entertained-looking parents, all captivated at the collection of new rides.
BROOKLYN, NY
lonelyplanet.com

This new eco-friendly spot gives New Yorkers front row seats to spectacular sunsets

New Yorkers have a beautiful new space to stretch their legs as the Hudson River Park unveiled a new eco-friendly public pier in Tribeca last week. In a city where green spaces are in short supply, people will be able to enjoy this little oasis in a multitude of ways with lounge chairs to watch the sunset, a sports field for games, guided ecological tours for all ages, and a science-themed playground for children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Rockaway Beach, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Locust Valley, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Chelsea, NY
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Montauk, NY
Lifestyle
City
Montauk, NY
City
East Atlantic Beach, NY
City
Astoria, NY
Montauk, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Commercial Observer

More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Thrillist

Underrated NYC Waterfront Parks to Visit in All 5 Boroughs

For a so-called “concrete jungle,” New York City offers a shocking amount of green space. And while Central Park and Prospect Park are some of the more popular options for an outdoor day, nothing beats a park along the water, where cool breezes and skyline views complete the experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

New Yorkers go out of their way to avoid these NYC streets

Live in NYC long enough and you’ll soon learn which streets to avoid. That’s the takeaway from a viral tweet by one New Yorker, @alex_abads on Twitter, who simply wrote this week that there are certain streets we all go out of our way to not walk down. His is 23rd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#The Beaches#Jones Beach#Shark Attacks#Tiktok#Hamptons#New Yorkers
Washington Square News

Cornell student rescues man from subway tracks seconds before train arrives

Bryce Demopoulos, a senior at Cornell University, pulled a stranger off of the subway tracks at a subway station in the Bronx just moments before a No. 6 train approached the station at about 6 a.m. on Thursday. “It was pretty surreal,” Demopoulos, a Roosevelt Island resident, said of the...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NBC Connecticut

Polio Found in Sewage Samples Outside New York City Suggests It's Spreading in the Community, Health Officials Says

Wastewater samples taken from two different locations in Orange County during June and July tested positive for the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health. The findings come after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County contracted polio, suffered paralysis and had to be hospitalized last month. New...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NY1

High bacteria levels shut down swimming at Jacob Riis Park

NEW YORK—The beach at Jacob Riis Park in Queens is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacterial levels found in water samples, the Gateway National Recreation Area announced on Facebook. The National Park Service advised people to avoid contact with the water on a day with...
QUEENS, NY
Secret NYC

You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

A $376 billion private-equity firm quietly bought up 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings — the latest way mega landlords are replacing traditional mom-and-pop owners

Apartment buildings located in Manhattan, New York. This story is available exclusively to Insider subscribers. Become an Insider and start reading now. The Carlyle Group has amassed a portfolio of 130 Brooklyn apartment buildings, The Real Deal said. High-volume, low-price housing deals are similar to the single-family rental […] Click...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing Brooklyn teen found in Harlem after tip to police: source

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared while babysitting her younger brother and sister in Brooklyn last week was found in Harlem Thursday, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to PIX11 News. “She was staying in an apartment. Someone called the police,” the source said. Police officers from the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy