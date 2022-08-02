Letter to the editor: Problems with FOP

Read on triblive.com
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and feds file dueling documents in perjury case ahead of trial
The US Attorney for the District of Maryland, who is prosecuting Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on counts of perjury and making false mortgage applications to purchase two vacation homes, detailed Mosby's finances and hit back at the embattled prosecutor's attempt to strike the word "hardship" from proceedings. Mosby pleaded...
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Asked to Disbar John Eastman Over Jan. 6 Role (1)
Eastman part of efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election. Groups asks Thomas to recuse given wife’s actions, Eastman ties. A group seeking to disbar attorneys who helped Donald Trump try to overturn the 2020 election now wants the US Supreme Court to take action. The 65 Project asked the...
Hearing on stripping Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license set for October
The panel declined to accommodate the embattled Trump lawyer's request to continue to host his radio show during proceedings.
The Supreme Court Is Making America Ungovernable
Like many governmental agencies, the Environmental Protection Agency has an elaborate process for developing important rules. As I saw during the Obama administration, when I headed the EPA office that oversees this process, getting a major rule over the finish line can take years. Almost every step of the way offers obstacles to addressing any serious environmental problem.
‘Breonna Taylor Should Be Alive Today’: DOJ Charges 4 LMPD Officers, But What Does It Mean?
These charges are separate from the ongoing pattern and practice investigation into the LMPD. The post ‘Breonna Taylor Should Be Alive Today’: DOJ Charges 4 LMPD Officers, But What Does It Mean? appeared first on NewsOne.
Jan. 6 rioters who attacked police get most prison time, but majority of those sentenced avoid jail
Legal experts expect more multi-year sentences as rioters accused of more serious crimes head to trial for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Are the New Charges in the Breonna Taylor Case Justice—or Mob Appeasement? | Opinion
If the DOJ proves its case, the officers should absolutely be charged and convicted. Still, one must ask, is justice the goal here?
Slate
How Qualified Immunity Fails People at Risk of Suicide
Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. In two fierce dissents in June, Justice Sonia Sotomayor blasted the Supreme Court for refusing to hear two Texas cases that granted qualified immunity to law enforcement officers. In the first, police officers were accused of igniting and killing a suicidal man drenched in gasoline, and in the second, jail staff were accused of failing to prevent—and in some ways facilitating—an incarcerated person’s death by suicide.
Federal panel reevaluating its poor rating of the school district’s arrest diversion program
A federal panel called CrimeSolutions that labeled an arrest diversion program for students as ineffective is taking a second look at its evaluation following sharp objections from the School District of Philadelphia.
bloomberglaw.com
Attorney Disbarred in D.C. for Recklessly Misappropriating Funds
An attorney who allegedly misappropriated client funds was disbarred in D.C. Thursday after the court held that his misconduct was considered reckless, and not merely negligent. Billy Ponds was accused of misappropriating funds from two separate clients, including Joseph Young, who hired Ponds to represent him in the early stages...
freightwaves.com
Private lawsuits may be crucial to enforcing AB5, labor attorney says
When enforcement of California’s AB5 in the trucking sector begins, it may start with lawsuits filed by company employees rather than a top-down action by a state regulator. That was one of the points in a recent webinar by TransForce, a transportation solutions firm that is touting its “two-check” system as a way for trucking companies to be compliant with AB5.
Ohio Supreme Court chief justice hears last oral arguments
With term limits signaling the end of her tenure as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, Maureen O’Connor took time on Tuesday to reflect. “The Ohio Constitution is telling me it’s time to do something new,” O’Connor said. O’Connor and the rest of the supreme court justices heard arguments in three cases on Tuesday, […] The post Ohio Supreme Court chief justice hears last oral arguments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
