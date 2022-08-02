ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Turning up the heat Wednesday as temperatures rise near 90

By Scripps National Desk
WKBW-TV
 6 days ago
Breezy, warm and muggy with sctd. showers and t-showers developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and humid with showers and t-showers developing today. The rain could be heavy at times with locally heavy downpours possible. Showers and t-showers are likely tonight. Cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. It will be less humid for the end of the week as a dry air mass returns to WNY.
"The beat goes on": More high heat and humidity into early next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy areas of fog that formed in the overnight where showers were so persistent during the day on Friday will lift fairly quickly early Saturday. It will stay warm and humid through the rest of the weekend, and while Sunday will feature an ample amount of dry time and a fair amount of sun, an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with the heating of the day. The tropical levels of humidity stick around into the start of next week. Bona fide heat relief heads our way with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday night.
The Links Golf and Tap in Niagara Falls

Rain or shine, there’s a new spot you can go to tee off at and that’s The Links Golf and Tap in Niagara Falls. It is a new indoor golfing location using Trackman golf simulators. Nick Lotempio, owner says, “We have three golf simulators. They are actually Trackman golf simulators, the best in the world you can buy, they are awesome.”
