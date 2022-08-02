Turning up the heat Wednesday as temperatures rise near 90

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy areas of fog that formed in the overnight where showers were so persistent during the day on Friday will lift fairly quickly early Saturday. It will stay warm and humid through the rest of the weekend, and while Sunday will feature an ample amount of dry time and a fair amount of sun, an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with the heating of the day. The tropical levels of humidity stick around into the start of next week. Bona fide heat relief heads our way with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday night.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO