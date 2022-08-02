Read on www.millburysutton.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
millburysutton.com
Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic adds final Massachusetts stop to 2022 ‘Vanity Tour’
“Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Massachusetts one last time on his “Vanity Tour.”. The newly added show is on Aug. 5 at Indian Ranch in Webster. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from about $44 to $334 with general...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening
Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
worcestermag.com
First Person: Careful which stool you pick when you eat at the counter
It was an error on my part. If forced to sit at the counter at a food establishment, I never sit on a stool next to an empty stool if I’m with a party of three or more. We went to Meraki Coffee Dessert Bar around 8 p.m. Saturday night with our daughter Amanda and her husband Rich after a lovely dinner at Peppercorn's.
baystateparent.com
August Adventures: 18 Things To Do With The Kids This Month
Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.
RELATED PEOPLE
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
‘Bar Rescue’ star opening new restaurant in Boston area
WATERTOWN, Mass. — One of the most popular names in reality television and hospitality is opening a restaurant in the Boston area later this summer. Jon Taffer, the star of Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue,” will welcome the public into Taffer’s Tavern at Arsenal Yards in Watertown on Aug. 31.
westfordcat.org
Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
Eater
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston
Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week. Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent...
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
millburysutton.com
What's Up in Millbury and Sutton, week of Aug. 4-10
Small Business Recovery Grants: Applications are now available for the town's Small Business Recovery Grant program. Details on eligibility, restrictions, etc. may be found via https://www.millburyma.gov/home/news/small-business-recovery-grant-application-available-now Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Recycling Stickers: Stickers for the Recycling Center are now on sale...
Stunning drone video shows humpback whale enjoying sunrise in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Stunning drone video showed a gigantic humpback whale enjoying the sunrise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Video captured by photographer Charlie Nutting and shared with Boston 25 News showed the whale floating along at a leisurely pace around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. In an Instagram post,...
Here are the 4 Restaurants Finishing the WooSox Season at Taste of Worcester at Polar Park
WORCESTER - There are only two months remaining in the regular season for the Worcester Red Sox and four local restaurants will still get their turn at A Taste of Worcester at Polar Park. The A Taste of Worcester food stand features local restaurants during every WooSox homestand. There are...
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
Comments / 0