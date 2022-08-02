ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, MA

millburysutton.com

Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals

Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening

Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
worcestermag.com

First Person: Careful which stool you pick when you eat at the counter

It was an error on my part. If forced to sit at the counter at a food establishment, I never sit on a stool next to an empty stool if I’m with a party of three or more. We went to Meraki Coffee Dessert Bar around 8 p.m. Saturday night with our daughter Amanda and her husband Rich after a lovely dinner at Peppercorn's.
baystateparent.com

August Adventures: 18 Things To Do With The Kids This Month

Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Betty Lou

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is 2-year-old Betty Lou. “Betty Lou has never met a stranger — everyone is an immediate friend! She is such a staff favorite and we love it when she helps us with office work. She just quietly explores the office, finds a bed and curls up in the sun. She truly loves to just spend time with people. She is one of the sweetest girls we know.
westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
Eater

Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore

Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do North of Boston This August

August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
MassLive.com

New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester

A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
AdWeek

David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
millburysutton.com

What's Up in Millbury and Sutton, week of Aug. 4-10

Small Business Recovery Grants: Applications are now available for the town's Small Business Recovery Grant program. Details on eligibility, restrictions, etc. may be found via https://www.millburyma.gov/home/news/small-business-recovery-grant-application-available-now Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. Recycling Stickers: Stickers for the Recycling Center are now on sale...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
