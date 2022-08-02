Read on news.wsiu.org
Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget
178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
Southern Illinois communities benefit from tourism grants
Three southern Illinois communities will receive funding to support tourism and local festivals. Governor JB Pritzker announced fifteen million dollars in this round of funding, which prioritizes downstate communities. The goal is to help communities recover from the drop in tourism brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects funded...
UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified
The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
The Williamson County Sheriff warns about a fake article circulating on the internet and social media
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning the public of a “Fake” article being circulated on the internet and social media platforms. The story claims a female was working as a Morgue Assistant in Williamson County and lives in Carterville. It claims that the female was taking body...
SIU to host community employment fair Aug. 17 for 125+ jobs
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting a public employment fair on Aug. 17, inviting community members to apply for a variety of full-time, entry-level positions where they can obtain university benefits and perks. University human resources staff will be on hand to provide information about available...
Police ask for help in finding a missing Carbondale teen
The Carbondale Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teenager. Officers say 16-year-old Shariah Davis of Carbondale was last seen on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. Davis is described as 5-8, around 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black...
Masking, vaccination recommended but not required for SIUC Fall 2022 Semester
Southern Illinois University Carbondale leaders are out with their COVID guidelines for the fall semester. Masking will be recommended, but not required, in most areas. Masks will be required in the Student Health Center and other healthcare settings. COVID vaccines are also highly recommended, but not required to be on...
