Benton, IL

wsiu.org

Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget

178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Southern Illinois communities benefit from tourism grants

Three southern Illinois communities will receive funding to support tourism and local festivals. Governor JB Pritzker announced fifteen million dollars in this round of funding, which prioritizes downstate communities. The goal is to help communities recover from the drop in tourism brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The projects funded...
SESSER, IL
wsiu.org

UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified

The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

SIU to host community employment fair Aug. 17 for 125+ jobs

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting a public employment fair on Aug. 17, inviting community members to apply for a variety of full-time, entry-level positions where they can obtain university benefits and perks. University human resources staff will be on hand to provide information about available...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Police ask for help in finding a missing Carbondale teen

The Carbondale Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teenager. Officers say 16-year-old Shariah Davis of Carbondale was last seen on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Walnut Street. Davis is described as 5-8, around 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black...
CARBONDALE, IL

