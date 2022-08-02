Caterpillar posts second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.

Read on wnyt.com
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA (TIMS3.SA) posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as soaring costs offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
CNBC
Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Firmenich marks last year of independence with record profit
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Market share gains in fine fragrances and strong demand for its food ingredients helped Switzerland's Firmenich, which has agreed to merge with DSM (DSMN.AS), deliver a near 11% jump in adjusted annual earnings on Friday.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income
The defense industry is a great place to hunt for a steady stream of cash.
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Caterpillar, Ford, Mosaic, Phillips 66, Plug Power, Ross Stores, Uber and More
Wednesday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Bluebird Bio, Caterpillar, Chesapeake Energy, Comstock Resources, Ford, Mosaic, On Semiconductor, Phillips 66, Plug Power, Ross Stores, Teva Pharmaceuticals, TJX Companies and Uber Technologies.
Recap: Guardant Health Q2 Earnings
Guardant Health GH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.21. Revenue was up $17.04 million from the same...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Caterpillar, Uber, Pinterest and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Caterpillar (CAT) – The heavy equipment maker's stock fell 3.7% in the premarket after its quarterly earnings beat forecasts but revenue was slightly short of consensus. Caterpillar's sales were hurt by its exit from Russia as well as supply chain issues, and it also saw elevated costs during the quarter.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns that 'silliness is back' in markets despite the recent rebound
Burry drew a comparison between the current market outlook and major crashes that occurred in 1929, 2001, and 2008.
Recap: Diversey Holdings Q2 Earnings
Diversey Hldgs DSEY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diversey Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $65.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish lower after volatile trading session
Stocks finished lower on Tuesday following a volatile trading session that saw the Nasdaq gain over 1% at its highs and the Dow ultimately lose more than 1%. When the closing bell rang on Tuesday, the S&P 500 was down 0.66%, the Dow off 1.22%, and the Nasdaq down 0.16%.
Recap: Duke Energy Q2 Earnings
Duke Energy DUK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Duke Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.07. Revenue was up $927.00 million from the same...
protocol.com
Block shares fall despite earnings beat due to economic worries
Block reported second-quarter earnings that just topped analysts’ estimates, but shares fell as investors digested the effect of the macroeconomic environment on the company’s core payments businesses. Bitcoin volume also dragged on total revenue. Block, headed by Jack Dorsey, reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.18, beating analysts...
