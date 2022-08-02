Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton joins Blackburn on loan

Read on www.90min.com
Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are holding talks with an experienced midfielder about becoming a player-coach for the reserve team.
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Chelsea finalising Marc Cucurella signing; Levi Colwill to join Brighton
Chelsea are finalising the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who will sign Levi Colwill as his replacement.
Trent Alexander-Arnold can be 'England's Cafu' claims Liverpool assistant manager
Liverpool assistant Pepijn Lijnders wants to see Trent Alexander-Arnold become England's Cafu.
Philadelphia Union sign defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade
The Philadelphia Union have signed defensive midfielder Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract, with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. He is set to be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt...
Premier League returns: team news and more in our weekend football countdown – live!
Join our writers for the latest ahead of the big Premier League kick-off
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Sane at Liverpool; Man Utd at De Jong breaking point
Friday's transfer rumours include Leroy Sane, Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana, Benjamin Sesko, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leandro Paredes and more.
Antonio Conte: It's not my job to make Tottenham's players happy
Antonio Conte insists he is not worried if Tottenham's spending upsets some of his current players.
TeamViewer confirm Man Utd shirt sponsorship will end in 2026
TeamViewer have confirmed they will not renew their shirt sponsorship deal with Man Utd.
Chelsea complete signing of Johanna Rytting Kaneryd from BK Hacken
Chelsea have completed the signing of Sweden winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Mikel Arteta reacts to Gabriel Jesus' impact at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta admits he did not expect Gabriel Jesus to make such an immediate impact at Arsenal.
'Phillips' £10m asking price is too much'
Journalist Luke Edwards expects Nat Phillips to leave Anfield this summer, but he says Liverpool will probably have to lower their asking price. Bournemouth and Fulham are both keen to sign the centre-back, but the Reds reportedly want more than £10m. Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "He’s...
Leeds owner admits Raphinha sale to Chelsea was 'done'
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani admits he thought Raphinha was joining Chelsea before Barcelona made their bid.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Everton 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
Premier League season preview for Everton, including how to watch games, their key players, squad list and more.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Houston Dynamo waive Canadian winger Tyler Pasher
The Houston Dynamo are set to waive the contract of Canadian winger Tyler Pasher, 90min understands. Pasher joined the Dynamo from USL side Indy Eleven in January 2021 and has since scored six goals and assisted another three in 39 appearances for the club across all competitions. This season, Pasher...
Pep Lijnders reveals Liverpool's scouting report on Luis Diaz
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has opened up on a trip he took to watch Luis Diaz at Porto shortly prior to his move to Anfield, while the Dutchman also revealed Jurgen Klopp's early assessment of the winger.
West Ham agree deal with Burnley for Maxwel Cornet
West Ham United are closing in on the signing of Maxwel Cornet after agreeing to pay the £17.5m release clause in his Burnley contract, 90min can confirm.
