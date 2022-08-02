Loan forgiveness offers respite, one solution to veterinarian shortages

Read on www.mycouriertribune.com
Tree falls on utility truck, nearly hits two workers in Lincoln County, Mo.
One local utility company dealt with a dangerous situation Wednesday night after a tree fell on a utility truck and nearly hit two workers.
See Inside a Hannibal Farmhouse with a Pool and Antique Barn
I'm no Property Brother, but I know a good farmhouse when I see one. Found one in Hannibal that has an in-ground pool and an antique barn. I can't claim any credit for "discovering" this sweet Hannibal home. I saw it appear on my Facebook news feed today which led me to Realtor and the listing agent's website. This is 8900 Idell Creek Lane in Hannibal, Missouri and it's a looker. Here's a snippet describing this farmhouse from the listing:
Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man was arrested in Osage Beach and charged in federal court on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal prosecutor has charged Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted The post Centralia man arrested and charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
kttn.com
Missouri man admits selling fatal dose of fentanyl
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted selling fentanyl that killed a Lake St. Louis man last year. Stephen Paul Jefferson Jr., 37, from Hazelwood pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk to a felony charge of distribution of fentanyl. Jefferson admitted selling the fentanyl that killed...
firesideguard.com
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
WAAY-TV
Missouri grandmother’s basement floods on the same day she faces her daughter’s killer
ST. PETERS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Peters woman lost her home in an instant — on a day she was already dreading. “I was sitting on the couch, writing my victim’s impact statement, and heard running water and thought it was the shower,” recalled Stacy Stelzer.
mycouriertribune.com
Boone County man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
A Boone County man was arrested Wednesday on federal charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Jerod Thomas Bargar, 36, of Centralia is accused of carrying a loaded, unlicensed gun onto Capitol grounds, joining a mob that disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes related to the election.
KMOV
Man drowns in St. Charles County pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old
Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
kjluradio.com
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
