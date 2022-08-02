Heavy smoke, flames destroy vacant house in Northeast DC; 10 evacuated from home next door

Read on www.fox5dc.com
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Four people are now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the...
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
Four people in critical condition following lightning strike in DC
WASHINGTON — Four people have been taken to a nearby hospital following a lightning strike in Northwest D.C. In a press conference Thursday night, officials explained that just after 6:50 p.m. officials received a call about the lightning strike in Lafayette Park involving multiple people. U.S. Secret Service agents...
4 with life-threatening injuries after lightning strike outside White House
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders filled Lafayette Park NW near the White House after an “apparent lightning strike” injured several people on Thursday evening. DC Fire and EMS said that four patients were treated and transported — two men and two women. All of them were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
Woman injured after shooting inside DC library
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of a shooting inside a Southeast D.C. library, that left a woman injured. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that a call came in around 3:32 p.m. on Thursday for a shooting inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library located at 1800 block of Good Hope Road.
Six Shot One Dead in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Police: SPO shot, killed at Anacostia Library during training exercise
WASHINGTON — A special police officer (SPO) was shot and killed during a training exercise at the Anacostia Library in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the library on Good Hope Road. In a press conference Thursday...
fox5dc.com
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
LONG ISLAND, NY - Two young sisters from Potomac, MD - 19-year-old Lindsay Weiner and 21-year old Jillian Weiner were killed in an early morning house fire in the Hamptons, on eastern Long Island. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police responded to a home after the Southampton, NY Town Police received...
WJLA
Residents seek answers after 25+ cars hit in tire slashing spree in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Over the past couple of weeks, dozens of cars in D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood have had their tires slashed, and in most cases, it has been multiple tires on each car. One morning, an entire side of parked cars on the 1800 block of Kenyon...
WJLA
Shots fired between cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, child injured by debris: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon. The shooting, which initially closed a section of the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several hours, occurred where 295 and 50 split around 1:45 p.m.
Man Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that...
25newsnow.com
Bella the dog now a ‘hero’ after alerting Washington family of a fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This dog is more than a friend. She’s being called a hero for waking up a Washington family when the house was on fire. It’s not the family’s dog. They were dog-sitting for a friend. Now, the dog owner hopes to raise money for the family, which lost almost everything.
D.C. Police Arrest 57 Year-Old Man In Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in a...
WJLA
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C. to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
fox5dc.com
DC Police provide update on shooting inside Anacostia library
DC Police Chief Robert Contee III said a special police officer was shot and injured during an ASP Baton training being conducted inside a meeting room in the library. The training was being conducted by a retired police lieutenant who was contracted by the library's special police to train their officers.
WJLA
Special police officer shot to death during training session at Anacostia Library in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — "It's a very tragic situation," D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said to a group of reporters at a news conference Thursday evening. A special police officer is dead after she was shot during a training session conducted by a retired MPD officer at the Anacostia Library in D.C., according to Contee.
Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car
WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
One Dead, Five Injured After Shooting In Northeast Washington
One man was killed and five others injured in a mass shooting Monday night in Northeast Washington. As of Tuesday afternoon, the survivors’ physical injuries are not life-threatening, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told DCist/WAMU, though they could not confirm whether the survivors are still at the area hospitals they were taken to Monday.
fox5dc.com
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
Capitol police, Metropolitan police make arrests in armed carjackings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they made arrests in a number of recent carjackings in the nation’s capital. USCP said shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class driving eastbound on Independence Avenue SE near the U.S. Capitol. […]
