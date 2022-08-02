Read on victorybellrings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State Basketball in the Final 5 for 4-Star Recruit
Penn State Basketball made the final five schools for a top-target recruit. Amani Hansberry, from Washington DC (Mount St. Joseph High School) is the 140th ranked player in the nation according to 247 Sports and the 28th ranked power forward. Hansberry is 6’8″ and 225 pounds and visited Happy Valley back on March 24th.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX Sports sets broadcast team for Penn State-Purdue on Sept. 1
West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern will be the B1G’s first 2 teams to take the field in 2022 as they face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Less than a week later, a cross-divisional matchup is set to take place in West Lafayette, as Purdue plays host to Penn State. The game has been declared a blackout by the Boilermakers and will see a national audience tuning in to FOX on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
patriotleague.org
Laura Tyler-Cook Named Head Women’s Golf Coach at Bucknell
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Laura Tyler-Cook, a highly respected golf teacher, coach, and player in the Susquehanna Valley for the last 30 years, has been tabbed as Bucknell's next head women's golf coach. An LPGA Class A professional, Tyler-Cook served as the head women's golf coach at Susquehanna University from...
Orbisonia native competes in international twirling competition
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTA)–Orbisonia native Bower Sarra was nine years old when he picked up his first baton while watching his sister train. Now his skills are hitting the international stage in Italy at the 2022 World Baton Twirling Championships. On Wednesday, August 3 Sarra will perform in the Senior Men’s Freestyle Preliminaries. Sarra is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therecord-online.com
Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site work taking shape
CASTANEA, PA – “Build it and they will come,” one of the memorable lines from the classic baseball film Field of Dreams. After a COVID-related delay, the Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority is now in the process of building its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Backers anticipate youth baseball players from all over will come to such a regional sports complex.
Reviewers say these are the 10 highest-rated State College area restaurants for delivery
Planning to order in tonight? Check out these State College restaurants Yelp reviewers enjoyed, from Asian fusion to pizza, salads and more.
7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
State College leaders call out Mastriano for ties to social media site Gab
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of State College elected officials and faith leaders gathered on Tuesday to condemn Republican State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to the social media platform, Gab. The site’s founder, Andrew Torba, is known for having antisemitic views. “The Borough of State College is a diverse community, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mount Nittany Health expands with 8 new providers
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system. The announcement took place on Friday, July 30. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president, and CEO of […]
What needs to go, change to update this Happy Valley park? Here’s how to share your vision
Residents and park-goers can share their feedback on updating Greenbriar Saybrook Park on Wednesday.
Power outages across Central Pennsylvania region
WTAJ — As storms are crossing through the Central Pennsylvania region, multiple power outages have been reported from Penelec. As of 10:47 p.m., small numbers of power outages are taking place, according to Pennelec’s website. Power is expected to be restored to all counties by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5. Small outages have also […]
John Ryan Brewery spices up local food scene in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — John Ryan Brewery is bringing new options to the Williamsport area just as it is reviving the city's past. The restaurant and brewery, located on 151 E 3rd St., is a lasting marker of Old City Williamsport. The structure dates back to 1869, a thriving time for the mansions of Williamsport. John Roselle Tucker (R.T.) Ryan, the original owner and now namesake of the business, built a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PA Governor Race: Third-party candidate files to run vs Shapiro/Mastriano
(AP) – A Pennsylvania third-party candidate for governor has filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot against Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Joseph Soloski of Centre County has filed and been approved to run with the Keystone Party for […]
Altoona bar owner says new PA tipping rules won’t affect his business, employees
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s first change in laws for tipped workers since 1977 is taking affect on Friday, August 4 but one Altoona restaurant owner says it won’t change anything at his bar. “At our business, it doesn’t affect anything at all, and it never has,” Thad McDonough, co-owner of Al’s Tavern said. The […]
WTAJ
Cambria County native killed in crash with U.S. Congresswoman
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
fox8tv.com
Bellefonte Man Facing Charges
Authorities in Centre County say a Bellefonte man is facing charges after being accused of abusing two young children and using “cold meat” to cover up their bruises. Police say in October of 2020, a CYS investigation of abuse, prompted by a report from school officials, resulted in the removal of 23-year-old Jonathan Berenty from his Bellefonte-area home.
State College
Bank Planned for Next Phase of Patton Crossing Development
Plans are moving forward for a bank that would be the next building constructed for the expansive Patton Crossing development off of North Atherton Street. Centre 1st Bank’s proposed two-story, 14,800-square-foot location would be the second of 20 planned buildings in the overall development. Discount grocery store chain Aldi’s first Centre County location was also the first Patton Crossing business when it opened last year.
wkok.com
Man Suffers Minor Injury After Flipping Over Vehicle on Route 45
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Centre County man came away with minor injuries after flipping over his vehicle on Route 45 Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 37-year-old William Evans, who was taken to Geisinger, but there is no update on his medical condition. Troopers say Evans was not wearing a seat belt.
Homeless man disrupts Pa. church service, attacks trooper: police
A homeless man was jailed Sunday, accused of disrupting a church service and assaulting a state trooper who suffered a broken left hand, authorities said. State police in Ebensburg charged Eric John Henico, 44, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. According...
wkok.com
Driver Flips Vehicle in Attempt to Avoid Head-On Collision
Police Seeking Driver of Pickup Involved in Accident. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Selinsgrove state police said they’ve interviewed a witness but are seeking further information on an accident that occurred at Route 35 and Fox Crossing Road in Washington Township, Snyder County last Thursday afternoon. Police said...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0