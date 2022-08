The Township of Robinson is currently looking for a qualified individual to fill the vacant position of Administrative Secretary for the Robinson Township Police Department. This is an advanced administrative secretarial position requiring the use of a computer in most duties. Work is performed under the supervision of the Chief of Police according to established procedures and requires knowledge of managerial systems. Assignments are variable in nature and are carried out with instructions, established routines and some independent analysis. Emphasis is placed on making minor decisions and organizing procedures. An employee in this position is responsible for typing reports, minutes and correspondence and maintaining clerical files and reports.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO